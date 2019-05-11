Marty Duffin has been named Idaho Falls High School’s new football program director, the school announced in a release on Saturday.
Duffin will oversee all aspects of the Tigers football program.
Duffin played at Idaho Falls High School under Ken Samson during the 1986, 1987, 1988 seasons. The team was 33-0 during that time and won multiple state titles. Duffin continued his playing career at Ricks College and then went on to the University of Montana where he was a member of the 1995 National Championship Team.
Duffin started his coaching career at Ricks College in 1997. He coached the defensive line and also was in charge of student academic development for two seasons. Duffin has held several high school coaching positions, including time at IFHS from 2003-2005 and again in 2016-2018.
“I am excited to announce Coach Duffin as the next football coach at Idaho Falls High School. He has an outstanding coaching background and has strong ties to the Idaho Falls community,” Pat Lloyd, IFHS Athletic Director, said in a statement “I believe he is the right person to continue the great tradition of IFHS football and push the program to new heights.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity and very excited to be the new head coach at Idaho Falls High School,” Duffin said in a press release. “I have been very fortunate to have been mentored by great coaches who were incredible examples on and off the field. They taught me not only the game of football but how to be a better person. As a football staff we will do the same thing for our players, establishing a sound foundation so they can achieve success in the classroom and on the field. We look forward to working with our players, staff, administration and all of the Tiger Nation.”