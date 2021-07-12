The past two-and-a-half weeks have been extremely fruitful for Utah State's football program on the recruiting front.
Case in point: During an 11-day stretch, 10 soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment to the Aggies. However, USU was able to fill some more immediate needs with its most recent verbal commit.
Troy graduate transfer Monte' McGary arrives in Logan this week and competes this upcoming season as a free safety/stryker. McGary, who was offered a scholarship by the Aggies in March, announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.
The native of Omaha, Nebraska, will be reunited with current USU cornerbacks coach Ray Brown, who recruited McGary to Troy back in 2018.
"USU has an interest in and need for my skill set and also has a specific plan to display my versatility," McGary said. "I’m comfortable with the coaches also. I first met coach Brown in 2018 and we’ve been tight since. Coach (Blake) Anderson and (Ephraim) Banda both have intriguing coaching resumes."
McGary entered the transfer portal in January and said "I received a lot of interest and offers from schools across the country." In addition to USU, he said New Mexico State and Eastern Michigan "came after me the hardest." McGary, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was also recruited by fellow Mountain West programs Fresno State, Nevada and San Jose State.
McGary will add some valuable depth to USU's secondary, especially at the stryker spot, which is a hybrid safety/linebacker position. The Aggies also recruited another transfer, Kobe Hylton, to play stryker, and Hylton initially verbally committed to USU this spring before flipping his commitment to Sun Belt Conference program Louisiana.
Like Hylton, McGary is a versatile athlete.
"My athleticism, toughness, IQ and versatility are my biggest strengths," McGary said. "I’m someone that can play anywhere in the defensive backfield at any moment."
Utah State will be McGary's fourth collegiate program as he started his career at FCS power South Dakota State, transferred to well-renowned junior college program Iowa Western and then to Troy. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder hasn't played in a game since the 2018 campaign with IWCC, but has been 100 percent healthy for a long time now.
McGary practiced with Troy last spring and fall, and was ready to play before COVID-19 got in the way.
"My daughter was born during COVID and I decided to opt out," said McGary, who graduated from Troy with a bachelor's degree in human services. "(It was a) no-brainer at the time."
During McGary's lone season at Iowa Western, the Reivers went 10-1 and finished third in the final NJCAA poll. He contributed with 24 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up.
McGary spent two seasons at South Dakota State. He redshirted in 2016 and then played in all 16 games the following year as a reserve defensive back and special teams standout. McGary made two tackles in six different games as a redshirt freshman for the Jackrabbits and was selected as his team's special teams player of the week once.