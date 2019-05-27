A three-sport team captain at North Fremont High School, McKinley Litton repeatedly earned All Conference honors.
Litton took her game to another level Saturday in Gulf Shores, Ala., adding the title All American.
Litton, a junior standout runner at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, helped the Warriors cruise to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3 minutes, 49.21 seconds at the NAIA Track and Field championships.
Litton was one of seven LCSC athletes who collected All-American honors at the event. The Warriors placed 32nd in the team competition with nine points. British Columbia made the long trip to win the team title with 91.
Sugar-Salem graduate Shaylee Hill also brought home All-American honors for Southern Idaho, placing fifth in the 5k run with a time of 19:08.85.
Hill helped CSI collect another All-American honor in the 4x800 relay as she and her teammates clocked 9:38.95.
CSI finished tied for 15th in the team competition with 13 points. New Mexico JC won the team title with 105.75, its third straight.
Also representing CSI at the national championships, Shelley graduate Chase Barrow placed 15th in the 5k with a time of 16:23.68. The Southern Idaho men were 14th with 21 points. Cloud County won with 88 points.
Golf
Madison graduate Lincoln Hirrlinger carded a tidy 71 in his final round of the NWAC Championships on May 20, helping lift North Idaho College to the team championship.
Hirrlinger opened with a 76 on the 7,037-yard Home Course layout in DuPont, Wash., finishing with a 76-71—147, good for 10th overall in the 48-man field.
North Idaho posted a team stroke count of 569, 14 better than Spokane’s runner up score.
Softball
Skyline graduate Rylee Jensen hit her 11th and 12th homers of the season at the NCAA Stillwater Regionals on May 17, finishing 3 for 7 with four runs and two RBIs in BYU’s final day of the 2019 softball season.
Batting leadoff for the Cougars (30-26) again this season, Jensen led BYU in almost every offensive category, including batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.450), slugging percentage (.676), OPS (1.126), runs (46), doubles (14), homers (12), RBIs (33), and walks (21).
Jensen also stole eight bases in eight attempts, and had a .975 fielding percentage while playing centerfield.