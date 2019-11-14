Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday the continued long-term commitment to and celebration of its U.S. Hispanic fans and communities through the unveiling of its 2020 Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) campaign and event series.
Each of the 92 participating MiLB teams covering 34 U.S. states will transform its on-field brand to a culturally-relevant Hispanic persona, representing an extension of the
team’s and community’s identity.
The Idaho Falls Chukars will be de Idaho Falls Madres.
From the team's website:
"Mothers are a consistent source of love, passion, strength and fun. By adopting the "Madres" identity and one of the only female character logos in professional sports, Idaho Falls aims to embody those traits, pay homage to moms everywhere and call back to its days as the Idaho Falls Padres."
The Chukars, defending Pioneer League champions, will change their name, logo, and uniforms to the Madres for at least five games next summer as part of the campaign.
The fourth year of celebrating Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, 2020 marks the third year of the Copa de la Diversión initiative, cementing MiLB’s commitment to U.S. Hispanic communities nationwide. The campaign had massive success
in 2019, paving the way for the 2020 program, including:
• 1.8 million fans attending nearly 400 Copa de la Diversión games
• MiLB teams partnering with more than 200 local Hispanic/Latino organizations, donating more than $400,000
in cash and gifts-in-kind to local Hispanic philanthropies
• Nearly 20 percent higher average attendance per Copa game vs. the average per game attendance.