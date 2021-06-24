Consider a few facts about the two newest Chukars: Both went to college in Arizona. Both recorded multi-hit games in their first game in the maroon laundry. Both are in their early 20s.
Interesting as those similarities may be, there are differences between infielders Kona Quiggle and Tyler Kelly, who Idaho Falls acquired recently. Last week, the team released outfielder Chuck Steele and signed Quiggle. On Tuesday, the Chukars traded a player to be named later in exchange for Kelly, who last played a short stint on the American Association’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
Let’s get to know each player better with two short Q&As.
These interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Kona Quiggle
Position: INF
Last team: Erie SeaWolves, the Detroit Tigers’ double-A affiliate
Greg Woods: What’s it like to go 2-for-3 in your first game on this new team?
Quiggle: It’s fun. Just finding a spot to play baseball again. These guys are good dudes. It was a good time. I enjoyed it.
GW: I mean, you’ve been a Chukar for less than 24 hours. What are the emotions like?
Quiggle: I’m a little beat. The car ride kind of took it out of me a little bit. But it was fine. Nothing to complain about.
GW: You had about a two-week gap between playing for Erie and arriving here. How did you spend that time?
Quiggle: I was in Phoenix, Arizona, at home visiting family and hanging out there, waiting for a call. I spent some time in Michigan with family. Then, I flew out Wednesday night. On Thursday, Billy (Gardner Jr., manager) called, and that was it.
GW: How did you get from Phoenix to Idaho Falls?
Quiggle: Left Friday, drove all day. It was about 13 (hours). My legs are hurting a little bit. So I’ve got to go get some good rest tonight. It’s been fun, man. These are good dudes. I’m excited to be here.
GW: How would you describe yourself as a player?
Quiggle: I just love playing the game. I don’t know. There’s much not to say except that I love being out here every day, and the grind. I love it. That’s it. Just have fun… Everybody loves to hit home runs. Everybody wants to be a power hitter. I take pride in my defense a lot, and hitting the gaps is good. I’m not going to go for (being) a home run guy. I won’t be that guy. Let someone else be that guy.
GW: Take me through your last several years, playing college ball at Grand Canyon to entering the Tigers’ organization. What did you take from those experiences?
Quiggle: Oh man, it’s been a wild ride. It was great playing at GCU. It was awesome. It was great playing with the Tigers. In the game, sometimes stuff happens. God’s got me somewhere else right now. But the fact that I get to come out here and play ball, I mean, I love it. Can’t complain. It’s been a long process, but I’m enjoying every minute of it.
GW: What do you make of the team and the town so far?
Quiggle: I mean, these guys are good, man. The energy here is awesome. This team is fun. They want to win, but they keep it light. I’m excited. I’m excited to be around these guys, for sure.
Tyler Kelly
Position: INF
Last team: Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association
GW: Tell me about the way you went from Fargo to Idaho Falls. How did that all unfold?
Kelly: It happened right when we got back from a road trip in Chicago. I showed up to the field the next day and got the news, so the next day I had off to pack all my stuff. And then I woke up early in the morning, hit the flight to meet the team here in Colorado. So it was just out of nowhere.
GW: What was your reaction to the trade?
Kelly: It was better for me because I hadn’t really played in over a year. So it was a better spot to be able to play every day. So I was fine with it. It was just out of nowhere, so I was surprised. But it works in my favor, too.
GW: How long were you in Fargo, and where were you before that?
Kelly: Well, I was only with Fargo for like a week and a half. Before that I was in college (at Central Arizona), in 2019, right before COVID happened. That was my last time playing, when they cut us for COVID.
GW: Tell me a little more about the trade. What prompted the move?
Kelly: One of my coaches called (the RedHawks) and they said they had a spot for me, that I would get some playing time. So I got there, and I was just looking for an opportunity to work my way into the lineup. Everyone was healthy again, and they’re all veterans, guys that were in double-A, triple-A. So I wasn’t really getting an opportunity. Coach told me I needed to be playing, though, so he found me a spot here. So it worked out.
GW: Well, I know it’s only been a couple days, but what do you think of the team and your new spot so far?
Kelly: The guys have been really cool and everyone’s been super welcoming, so it’s been nice. An easy fit-in. Just being myself and everything. So it’s been cool, and I like the guys so far. So I’m just looking forward to having some fun.
GW: What did your first outing do for you — 2-for-3 with three RBI?
Kelly: It’s definitely nice. After not playing for awhile, it feels good to get back out there and showing them what I can actually do, just a little bit of it so far.
GW: What were the emotions like for your first time out?
Kelly: Honestly, it was fun. I just tried to relax and just be smooth and do what I know. So I just didn’t try to get too nervous. I just pushed everything away and had fun out there on the field. And that’s all, pretty much.
GW: What kind of player are you?
Kelly: I’m mainly a utility guy. The past few years I’ve played, I’ve started at almost every position, so I’m all over the field. Usually, I have a lot of energy. Otherwise I just play the game hard and I like to have my teammates’ backs no matter what.
GW: Overall, what strikes me most about your situation is how quickly things have happened. You sign with Fargo, you’re only with them for about a week, then you’re on a flight to Colorado Springs to join a team from Idaho Falls. Is your head spinning?
Kelly: I’m just trusting the process, honestly. Just whatever happens is happening. I mean, I’ve liked to play baseball for so long, so I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get. And it’s not a bad thing to travel and see new places, so I’m just looking forward to every place I go.
GW: What’s your life like outside of baseball? What do you like to do when you aren’t playing or practicing?
Kelly: Well, I come from Arizona, in a really small town (Cottonwood). We don’t have a lot in our town, so we’ve always got to make stuff up to do. We go kayaking quite a bit. We go camping a lot. Go hunting a little bit. Just hanging out with the boys. Go hiking a lot. Just doing a lot of family stuff, hanging out, grilling up at friends’ houses. Just little town stuff like that — playing cornhole. Every once in a while, go bowling, go to TopGolf, stuff like that. Other that, we usually stay outdoors and do that type of stuff, because we don’t have anything else to do.