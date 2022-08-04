Bandits logo

Merit Jones struck out 11 and hit the go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to lift the Idaho Falls Bandits to a 3-2 win over Cheyenne, Wyo. in Thursday's American Legion Northwest tournament.

With the win, the Bandits moved onto the third round of the tournament.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

