Merit Jones struck out 11 and hit the go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to lift the Idaho Falls Bandits to a 3-2 win over Cheyenne, Wyo. in Thursday's American Legion Northwest tournament.
With the win, the Bandits moved onto the third round of the tournament.
Idaho Falls won Wednesday's opener in dramatic fashion in eight innings and fell behind 2-0 to Cheyenne after two innings on Thursday.
Eliot Jones scored an unearned run in the third and Chandler Robinson doubled in the tying run in the top of the fourth. Merit Jones' homer to left-center in the fifth proved the difference.
Merit Jones allowed four hits and one walk in the complete-game victory. Robinson finished 2 for 4.
The Bandits will face the winner of the Medford, Ore. vs. Billings, Mont. game Friday at 7 p.m.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
