Shaun Messick has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Bonneville High School.
The hire was approved by the Bonneville District 93 School Board on Wednesday.
Messick previously worked in the Shelley School District as a teacher, coach, and school administrator. He was an assistant in the Shelley girls basketball program from 2005-2012 and helped guide the Russets to two state championships and a state second-place finish.
In 2014, he was hired on at Bonneville as a teacher and an assistant boys basketball coach. After two years at Bonneville, Messick took a two-year hiatus from coaching and teaching. In 2018, he returned to Bonneville as a teacher and assistant boys basketball coach. This past season, he led the freshmen boys basketball team to a conference championship.
The Bonneville girls basketball team won the 4A state championship and finished 27-0 this past season. Coach Ryan Erikson stepped down to take an assistant principal position at Rigby Middle School.