The Idaho Falls Training Center Mighty Tucks gymnastics team traveled to Springfield, Oregon this past weekend to compete in one of the top gymnastics competitions in the West, the Emerald Team Challenge. There were 43 teams that participated from four different states: Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho.

Four gymnasts on the Mighty Tucks team topped scores of 36.0 All-Around score: Xcel Sucélly Garcia 37.00, Level 5 Pyper Pincock 36.975, Level 5 Kailey Jones 36.725 and Level 8 MacKenzie Hall 36.400. The Mighty Tucks earned 11 trophies, 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze.

Xcel Silver: Sucélly Garcia-Vault 5th 9.375, Bars 9.500, Beam 9.325, Floor 8.800, AA 37.00

Level 4: Alora Willey-Vault 4th 8.600, Bars 3rd 9.475, Beam 8.725, Floor 8.500, AA 6th 35.300.

Level 5: Pyper Pincock-Vault 4th 9.275, Bars 3rd 9.300, Beam 1st 9.450, Floor 8.950, AA 1st 36.975; Kailey Jones-Vault 4th 9.275, Bars 1st 9.650, Beam 3rd 9.150, Floor 8.650, AA 2nd 36.725.

Level 6: Saige Weight-Vault 8.550, Bars 5th 8.750, Beam 9.000, Floor 3rd 9.250, AA 3rd 35.550; Brystol Lambert-Vault 8.475, Bars 8.200, Beam 2nd 9.400, Floor 4th 9.175, AA 35.250.

Level 7: Victoria Pullins-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.650, Beam 8.600, Floor 8.925, AA 34.825, Amelia Frerichs- Vault 8.525, Bars 8.125, Beam 8.700, Floor 9.175, AA 34.575.

Level 8: MacKenzie Hall-Vault 8.600, Bars 9.275, Beam 3rd 9.400, Floor 9.125, AA 5th 36.400

Level 9: Gabrielle Pulins-Vault 8.850, Bars 4th 8.625, Beam 4th 8.725, Floor 8.650, AA 4th 34.850, Olivia Dansie-Vault 4th 9.025, Bars 7.300, Beam 5th 8.700, Floor 9.000, AA 6th 34.025.

Level 10: Alexandria Lacroix-Vault 8.725, Bars 7.700, Beam 8.775, Floor 8.450, AA 33.650.