The Mighty Tucks gymnastics team brought home 27 medals, including seven gold, at the Idaho State Championships in Nampa this past weekend.
2021 STATE CHAMPIONS: Level 9 Natalee Schneider (FX), Level 6 Marie Myrup (UB), Pyper Pincock (FX), Adilynn Woolf (FX), Level 5 Carlee Russell (VT), Aspen Bunce (VT), Level 4 Gracie Longhurst (VT). Pyper Pincock placing on America’s Top 100 Level 6 Floor score with a 9.850, Marie Myrup also placing on America’s Top 100 Level 6 Floor with a 9.800.
Nine of the 25 gymnasts that competed on the Mighty Tucks team achieved higher than a 9.5 at the State Championship: Level 9 -Natalee Schneider 9.600 Floor; Level 6 -Marie Myrup 9.675 Bars, Adilynn Woolf 9.725 Floor, Payton Robertson 9.6 Floor, Mariah Schuldt 9.525 Floor; Level 7 Lillian Wheeler 9.575 Floor; Level 5 -Carlee Russell 9.625 Vault and 9.525 Floor, Aspen Bunce 9.650 Vault, Gracie Longhurst 9.600 Vault and 9.525 Beam.
The Level 5 Team brought home third place with a 111.400. Level 6 team awards only had a difference of 1.3 between first and fourth place. Mighty Tucks level 6 earned fourth place with 112.350. The Mighty Tucks brought home 27 medals; seven Gold, nine Silver and 11 Bronze.
Meet Results:
Level 9: Natalee Schneider- Vault 8.85, Bars 9.00, Beam 5th 8.775, Floor 1st 9.600, AA 3rd 36.225; Brooklyn Lambert- Vault 8.300, Bars 7.750, Beam 7.650, Floor 6th 9.175, AA 32.875.
Level 7: Saige Weight-Vault 2nd 9.375, Bars 8.825, Beam 8.425, Floor 8.875, AA 35.500; Lillian Wheeler-Vault 2nd 9.375, Bars 8.125, Beam 8.300, Floor 9.575, AA 35.375; Amelia Frerichs- Bars 8.900.
Level 6: Marie Myrup-Vault 3rd 9.050, Bars 1st 9.675, Beam 8.950, Floor 2nd 9.800, AA 2nd 37.475; Brystol Lambert-Vault 6th 8.800, Bars 6th 9.050, Beam 3rd 9.475, Floor 6th 9.425, AA 5th 36.75; Payton Robertson-Vault 8.625, Bars 9.100, Beam 9.325, Floor 3rd 9.600, AA 6th 36.650; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.375, Bars 5th 9.175, Beam 5th 9.225, Floor 1st 9.850, AA 36.625; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 4th 9.100, Bars 8.675, Beam 8.925, Floor 4th 9.525, AA 6th 36.225; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 8.000, Bars 9.150, Beam 9.100, Floor 1st 9.725, AA 35.975.
Level 5: Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.625, Bars 3rd 9.050, Beam 3rd 9.225, Floor 2nd 9.525, AA 2nd 37.425; Kailey Jones-Vault 5th 9.475, Bars 4th 9.000, Beam 2nd 9.075, Floor 3rd 9.225, AA 2nd 36.775; Alora Willey-Vault 6th 9.300, Bars 2nd 9.150, Beam 4th 9.025, Floor 4th 9.225, AA 3rd 36.700; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.650, Bars 5th 8.750, Beam 3rd 9.075, Floor 6th 8.800, AA 3rd 36.275; Megan Jacobson-Vault 9.225, bars 5th 9.100, Beam 8.625, Floor 8.275, AA 35.225; Jade Kidd-Vault 6th 9.375, Bars 7.300, Beam 6.900, Floor 8.775, AA 32.350.
Level 4: Finley Smith-Vault 9.000, Bars 9.000, Beam 9.225, Floor 5th 9.275, AA 36.500; Gracie Longhurst-Vault 1st 9.600, Bars 8.025, Beam 4th 9.525, Floor 9.000, AA 36.150; Makiah Green-Vault 8.825, Bars 8.825, Beam 8.950, Floor 8.700, AA 35.300; Hope Harris-Vault 8.675, Bars 8.850, Beam 8.775, Floor 8.675, AA 34.975; Macy Russell-Vault 8.775, Bars 5th 9.250, Beam 8.675, Floor 8.100, AA 34.800; Lillie Wade-Vault 8.500, Bars 8.500, Beam 8.675, Floor 8.225, AA 33.900; Ember Williams-Vault 9.000, Bars 7.950, Beam 8.175, Floor 8.075, AA 33.200; Trynlee Hillman-Vault 8.475, Bars 6.800, Beam 7.900, Floor 8.350, AA 31.525.