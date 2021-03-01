The Mighty Tucks attended the Rock N' Roll Invite February 26-27 in Burley. Elevate Gymnastics and Cheer have been the hosts of this event since 2016 and this year there were over 400 women gymnasts from Idaho that competed. The Mighty Tucks had 23 teammates compete in five levels at this competition.
At the Rock N’ Roll Invite the Mighty Tucks brought home 49 medals. They also placed as teams - Level 5s second place 105.45, Level 6 second place 112.175, Level 7 second place 110.650. The team earned 14 Gold, 20 Silver and 15 Bronze medals.
The Mighty Tucks team also has two gymnasts ranked in the 2021 America’s Top 100 gymnasts in the nation. Both achieved this in a past meet this year at the Rumble in the Jungle and both scores were on bars, with Kailey Jones at 9.700 and Aspen Bunce 9.525.
Rock N' Roll results
Level 9: Natalie Schneider-Vault 1st 9.075, Bars 4th 7.450, Beam 2nd 8.500, Floor 1st 9.250, AA 2nd 34.275; Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 4th 8.400, Bars 3rd 7.750, Beam 3rd 7.900, Floor 3rd 9.000, AA 4th 33.050.
Level 7: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 1st 9.275, Bars 2nd 9.375, Beam 2nd 9.500, Floor 1st 9.425, AA 1st 37.575; Amelia Frerichs-Vault 5th 9.075, Bars 2nd 9.200, Beam 4th 9.050, Floor 3rd 9.450, AA 2nd 36.775; Saige Weights-Vault 2nd 9.250, Bars 5th 9.100, Beam 8.750, Floor 9.200, AA 4th 36.300.
Level 6: Marie Myrup-Vault 6th 8.925, Bars 1st 9.625, Beam 3rd 9.350, Floor 2nd 9.425, AA 1st 37.325; Brystol Lambert-Vault 1st 9.075, Bars 6th 8.825, Beam 2nd 9.450, Floor 3rd 9.400, AA 3rd 36.750; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 4th 8.975, Bars 3rd 9.175, Beam 1st 9.550, Floor 1st 9.500, AA 2nd 37.200; Payton Robertson-Vault 8.700, Bars 2nd 9.475, Beam 8.850, Floor 9.275, AA 5th 36.300; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 3rd 9.175, Bars 6th 8.875, Beam 8.175, Floor 4th 9.250, AA 6th 35.475.
Level 5: Kailey Jones-Vault 3rd 9.200, Bars 1st 9.525, Beam 2nd 8.900, Floor 1st 9.400, AA 1st 37.025; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.550, Bars 3rd 9.250, Beam 4th 8.250, Floor 3rd 9.025, AA 3rd 36.075; Carlee Russell-Vault 2nd 9.400, Bars 4th 9.000, Beam 5th 8.500, Floor 3rd 9.175, AA 5th 36.075; Alora Willey-Vault 4th 9.200, Bars 5th 8.700, Beam 3rd 8.800, Floor 5th 8.800, AA 2nd 35.500; Megan Jacobson-Vault 4th 9.300, Bars 5th 8.925, Beam 8.400, Floor 8.600, AA 6th 35.225; Jade Kidd-Vault 5th 9.175, Bars 7.850, Beam 6.375, Floor 5th 8.750, AA 32.150; Sarah Jacobson-Vault 8.925, Bars 7.200, Beam 6.575, Floor 7.350, AA 30.500.
Level 4: Finley Smith-Vault 5th 9.025, Bars 5th 9.000, Beam 8.575, Floor 2nd 9.225, AA 35.825; Gracie Longhurst-Vault 2nd 9.525, Bars 8.725, Beam 9.125, Floor 8.575, AA 35.500; Lillie Wade-Vault 2nd 8.950, Bars 8.250, Beam 6th 8.850, Floor 4th 8.825, AA 5th 34.875; Trynlee Hillman-Vault 8.375, Bars 7.425, Beam 8.625, Floor 8.250, AA 32.675; Macy Russell-Vault 8.400, Bars 8.550, Beam 8.350, Floor 7.125, AA 32.425; Ember Williams-Vault 6th 8.675, Bars 7.850, Beam 7.800, Floor 7.700, AA 32.025.