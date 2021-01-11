The Mighty Tucks, a local gymnastics team trained at Idaho Falls Training Center, competed in the 2021 City of Trees competition this past weekend in Boise.
The Mighty Tucks had 26 gymnasts compete and brought home eight gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals including five Team Level trophies.
The Level 4 team earned fourth place, the Level 5 team earned second, the Level 6 team earned second, the Level 7 team earned third place, and the Level 9 team earned second place.The Mighty Tucks also earned several judges’ choice awards for dynamic, clean lines, confidence and presentation.
Level 9: Natalie Schneider-Vault2nd 9.050, Bars 2nd9.025, Beam 5th 8.300, Floor 1st9.100, AA 2nd35.475; Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 8.100, Bars 4th8.050, Beam 8.225, Floor 8.125, AA 5th 32.500.
Level 7: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 4th9.200, Bars 4th 8.800, Beam 8.750, Floor 9.150, AA 5th 35.900;Amelia Frerichs-Vault 8.775, Bars 8.700, Beam 5th8.775, Floor 9.275, AA 6th35.525; Saige Weight-Vault 5th 9.000, Bars 7.950, Beam 8.675, Floor 8.925, AA 34.550.
Level 6: Marie Myrup-Vault 1st 9.225, Bars 1st 9.525, Beam 1st9.350, Floor 3rd 9.250, AA 1st 37.350; Payton Robertson-Vault 3rd 8.625, Bars 5th 8.750, Beam 5th 9.075, Floor 2nd 9.275, AA 2nd 35.725; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 5th 8.475, Bars 8.700, Beam 2nd 9.300, Floor 5th9.200, AA 3rd35.675; Brystol Lambert-Vault 2nd 8.800, Bars 8.050, Beam 8.925, Floor 4th 9.225, AA 35.000;Mariah Schuldt-Vault 5th8.575, Bars 8.350, Beam 4th 8.825, Floor 9.150, AA 6th 34.900; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.250, Bars 7.750, Beam 8.625, Floor 1st9.350, AA 33.975.
Level 5: Kailey Jones-Vault 2nd9.300, Bars 1st9.150, Beam 2nd8.800, Floor 3rd 8.900, AA 2nd36.150; Aspen Bunce-Vault 8.800, Bars 3rd 8.950, Beam 4th 8.650, Floor 4th 8.900, AA 3rd 35.300; Carlee Russell-Vault 8.500, Bars 2nd 9.250, Beam 4th8.100, Floor 5th 8.950, AA 4th34.800; Alora Willey-Vault 8.750, Bars 8.500, Beam 5th 8.050, Floor 4th9.000, AA 6th 34.300; Jade Kidd-Vault 3rd 9.300, Bars 4th 8.300, Beam 7.200, Floor 8.850, AA 6th 33.650; Megan Jacobson-Vault 5th 8.800, Bars 7.700, Beam 7.900, Floor 8.000, AA 32.400, Sara Jacobson-Vault 5th 9.000, Bars 7.400, Beam 7.350, Floor 7.500, AA 31.250.
Level 4: Finley Smith-Vault 4th8.500, Bars 8.000, Beam 3rd 8.900, Floor 2nd 8.750, AA 4th34.150; Makiah Green-Vault 5th 8.400, Bars 8.200, Beam 4th 8.800, Floor 4th 8.650, AA 5th 34.050; Hope Harris-Vault 8.450, Bars 7.700, Beam 5th 9.000, Floor 8.050, AA 9th 33.200; Lillie Wade-Vault 8.200, Bars 6.600, Beam 1st8.850, Floor 2nd 8.650, AA 4th 32.300; Macy Russell-Vault 7.700, Bars 7.100, Beam 8.400, Floor 8.000, AA 9th 31.200; Ember Williams-Vault 5th 8.350, Bars 7.300, Beam 7.900, Floor 7.450, AA 31.000; Trynlee Hillman-Vaut 7.350, Beam 5.200, Bars 7.600, Floor 8.000, AA 28.150; Sucélly Garcia-Vault 7.800, Bars 0.000, Beam 8.250, Floor 7.700, AA 23.750.