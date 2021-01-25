The Mighty Tucks, the local Idaho Falls Training Center gymnastics team, competed at the 8th Annual Missy Marlowe Wasatch Open in Farmington Utah January 22-24 and brought home 49 Medals. The Mighty Tucks also won several team awards. A team score is the top-three scores on each event added together. Level 4 placed third- 105.900; Level 5 placed first-109.750; Level 6 placed third- 109.625; and Level 7 placed third- 106.925.
The Mighty Tucks brought home 15 Gold Metals, 18 Silver Metals and 16 Bronze Metals from the competition.
This competition brought over 800 gymnasts from several states including California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho and Utah.
Results:
Level 4: Hope Harris-Vault 1st 8.950, Bars 2nd 8.675, Beam 1st 9.125, Floor 8.575, AA 2nd 35.325; Finley Smith-Vault 8.250, Bars 1st 8.600, Beam 1st 8.950, Floor 2nd 9.050, AA 2nd 34.850; Gracie Longhurst-Vault 1st 9.200, Bars 2nd 8.250, Beam 5th 8.300, Floor 8.400, AA 3rd 34.150; Lillie Wade-Vault 5th 8.675, Bars 8.000, Beam 8.300, Floor 8.750, AA 33.725; Macy Russell-Vault 8.175, Bars 6.850, Beam 8.300, Floor 8.300, AA 31.625; Sucélly Garcia-Vault 4th 8.575, Bars 5.250, Beam 2nd 8.950, Floor 4th 8.725, AA 31.500; Ember Williams-Vault 8.425, Bars 6.800, Beam 7.450, Floor 7.600, AA 30.275; Trynlee Hillman-Vault 7.450, Bars 6.000, Beam 8.550, Floor 8.250, AA 30.250.
Level 5: Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.375, Bars 3rd 9.150, Beam 8.575, Floor 2nd 9.425, AA 2nd 36.525; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.550, Bars 1st 9.450, Beam 1st 8.550, Floor 5th 8.800, AA 1st 36.350; Alora Willey-Vault 5th 8.950, Bars 3rd 9.000, Beam 3rd 8.725, Floor 9.075, AA 3rd 35.750; Kailey Jones-Vault 2nd 9.325, Bars 2nd 9.200, Beam 7.750, Floor 1st 9.350, AA 3rd 35.625; Megan Jacobson-Vault 8.850, Bars 8.500, Beam 8.475, Floor 8.450, AA 34.275; Jade Kidd-Vault 4th 9.050, Bars 7.900, Beam 7.250, Floor 2nd 8.950, AA 6th 33.150; Sarah Jacobson-Vault 8.675, Bars 7.625, Beam 7.200, Floor 7.150, AA 30.650.
Level 6: Adilynn Woolf-Vault 5th 8.950, Bars 3rd 9.125, Beam 2nd 9.250, Floor 5th 9.200, AA 3rd 36.525; Payton Robertson-Vault 8.550, Bars 4th 9.000, Beam 5th 9.150, Floor 5th 9.125, AA 5th 35.825; Brystol Lambert-Vault 8.900, Bars 8.750, Beam 5th 9.000, Floor 3rd 9.275, AA 5th 35.925; PyperPincock-Vault 8.150, Bars 2nd 9.250, Beam 4th 9.150, Floor 8.900, AA 3rd 35.450; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 8.550, Bars 8.475, Beam 8.650, Floor 9.075, AA 6th 34.750; Marie Myrup-Vault 0.0, Bars 1st 9.450, Beam 3rd 9.250, Floor 5th 9.275, AA 27.975.
Level 7: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 2nd 8.800, Bars 5th 8.800, Beam 2nd 9.250, Floor 9.200, AA 3rd 36.050; AmiliaFrerichs-Vault 2nd 9.000, Bars 8.825, Beam 8.275, Floor 9.375, AA 35.475; Saige Weight-Vault 2nd 9.025, Bars 4th 8.350, Beam 3rd 8.825, Floor 5th 9.200, AA 1st 35.400.
Level 9: Natalie Schneider-Vault 8.700, Bars 7.750, Beam 8.700, Floor 1st 9.350, AA 6th 34.500; Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 6.350, Bars 0.0, Beam 7.400, Floor 8.575, AA 22.325.