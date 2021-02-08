The Mighty Tucks gymnastics team that trains at the Idaho Falls Training Center attended Rumble in the Jungle this past weekend in Pocatello and had 28 gymnasts compete on five different levels.
Kailey Jones scored a 9.700 on bars and earned the high score award for her session as a Level 5 gymnast with an All-Around score of 37.575. There were nine gymnasts that scored a 9.5 or above on events at this meet. The team also earned several team awards: Level 4 placed third- 107.800; Level 5 placed first -112.375; and Level 6 placed second — 112.400.
The Mighty Tucks brought home 53 medals, 20 Gold, 15 Silver, and 18 Bronze.
Level 9: Natalie Schneider-Vault 5th 9.000, Bars 5th 8.225, Beam 8.325, Floor 1st 9.425, AA 1st 34.975; Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 7.250, Bars 3rd 8.375, Beam 7.350, Floor 8.900, AA 3rd 32.175.
Level 7: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 2nd 9.400, Bars 6th 8.850, Beam 2nd 9.450, Floor 4th 9.600, AA 3rd 37.300; Amelia Frerichs-Vault 1st 9.450, Bars 3rd 9.200, Beam 8.925, Floor 3rd 9.600, AA 1st 37.175; Saige Weight-Vault 2nd 9.225, Bars 8.000, Beam 7.400, Floor 9.450, AA 34.075.
Level 6: Brystol Lambert-Vault 1st 9.300, Bars 4th 9.025, Beam 4th 9.350, Floor 3rd 9.550, AA 3rd 37.225; Marie Myrup-Vault 5th 8.925, Bars 1st 9.550, Beam 6th 9.075, Floor 1st 9.650, AA 1st 37.200; Payton Robertson-Vault 8.570, Bars 3rd 9.150, Beam 5th 9.325, Floor 9.450, AA 5th 36.500; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.150, Bars 3rd 9.375, Beam 2nd 9.400, Floor 3rd 9.600, AA 4th 36.525; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 1st 9.225, Bars 8.425, Beam 9.025, Floor 5th 9.500, AA 6th 36.175; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 8.575, Bars 8.675, Beam 9.100, Floor 5th 9.550, AA 35.900.
Level 5: Kailey Jones-Vault 2nd 9.250, Bars 1st 9.700, Beam 1st 9.200, Floor 1st 9.425, AA 1st 37.575; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.575, Bars 2nd 9.525, Beam 2nd 9.100, Floor 2nd 9.225, AA 2nd 37.425; Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.450, Bars 1st 9.400, Beam 8.725, Floor 3rd 9.300, AA 2nd 36.875; Alora Willey-Vault 5th 9.025, Bars 2nd 9.425, Beam 4th 9.200, Floor 6th 9.000, AA 2nd 36.650; Megan Jacobson-Vault 3rd 9.075, Bars 8.450, Beam 8.250, Floor 8.150, AA 33.925; Jade Kidd-Vault 8.700, Bars 7.750, Beam 7.250, Floor 5th 8.675, AA 33.375; Sarah Jacobson-Vault 8.525, Bars 8.350, Beam 7.300, Floor 7.625, AA 31.800.
Level 4: Caroline Friedrich-Vault 8.800, Bars 1st 9.125, Beam 8.800, Floor 3rd 8.950, AA 1st 35.675; Finley Smith-Vault 3rd 8.950, Bars 4th 8.925, Beam 4th 8.875, Floor 5th 8.875, AA 2nd 35.625; Hope Harris-Vault 1st 9.250, Bars 5th 8.900 Beam 8.675, Floor 8.575, AA 4th 35.400; Gracie Longhurst-Vault 2nd 9.025, Bars 8.225, Beam 3rd 9.125, Floor 8.875, AA 6th 35.250; Makiah Green-Vault 8.625, Bars 3rd 8.950, Beam 4th 8.700, Floor 4th 8.950, AA 35.225; Lillie Wade-Vault 3rd 8.925, Bars 6.825, Beam 8.750, Floor 8.500, AA 33.000; Macy Russell-Vault 8.350, Bars 8.450, Beam 8.050, Floor 8.050, AA 32.900; Ember Williams-Vault 4th 8.850, Bars 7.575, Beam 8.225, Floor 7.825, AA 32.475; Sucélly Garcia-Vault 6th 8.900, Bars 5.000, Beam 8.725, Floor 8.800, AA 31.425; Trynlee Hillman-Vault 8.075, Bars 7.000, Beam 7.800, Floor 7.850, AA 30.725.