The Mighty Tucks gymnastics team that trains at the Idaho Falls Training Center in Idaho Falls with head coach Cayla Beutler, competed in the 2019 Idaho JO State Championships held in Moscow, Idaho, March 15-17th. Tasha Miller, Olivia Dansie and Alexandria Lacroix qualified for Region 2 Gymnastics Championships that will be held in Corvallis, Oregon, in April.
Lillian Wheeler finished her level 4 season in first place for all events and the highest All Around score in her session with a 38.100. Alora Willey a level 3 beat her personal best in Beam and All Around, at the top her of her session with All Around score of 38.000.
The Mighty Tucks brought home 50 medals; 15 Gold, 15 Silver and 20 Bronze. The results of the meet are below:
Level 3: Alora Willey-Vault 2nd 9.375, Bars 2nd 9.675, Beam 2nd 9.600, Floor 3rd 9.350, AA 1st 38.000; Hailey Kohler-Vault 9.000, Bars 1st 9.725, Beam 1st 9.675, Floor 9.250, AA 6th 37.650; Remmington Russom-Stubbs-Vault 3rd 9.225, Bars 5th 9.475, Beam 5th 9.525, Floor 6th 9.325, AA 4th 37.550; Aspen Bunce-Vault 8.950, Bars 4th 9.625, Beam 6th 9.450, Floor 9.150, AA 37.175; Megan Jacobson-Vault 6th 9.075, Bars 6th 9.000, Beam 3rd 9.375, Floor 3rd 9.500, AA 4th 36.950; Carlee Russell-Vault 2nd 9.450, Bars 6th 9.200, Beam 9.000, Floor 4th 9.300, AA 5th 36.950; Libery Sasser-Vault3rd 9.275, Bars 3rd 9.275, Beam 8.825, Floor 9.100, AA 5th 36.400.
Level 4: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 1st 9.450, Bars 1st 9.475, Beam 1st 9.675, Floor 1st 9.500, AA 1st 38.1; Marie Myrup-Vault 2nd 9.175, Bars 4th 9.475, Beam 4th 9.375, Floor 3rd 9.350, AA 3rd 37.375; Riley Stephenson-Vault 2nd 9.200, Bars 3rd 9.200, Beam 4th 9.425, Floor 1st 9.525, AA 1st 37.350; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 2nd 9.175, Bars 9.000, Beam 9.200, Floor 5th 9.225, AA 5th 36.600; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 4th 8.600, Bars 2nd 9.400, Beam 4th 9.450, Floor 6th 8.875, AA 3rd 36.325; Kailey Jones-Vault 8.425, Bars 2nd 9.250, Beam 9.225, Floor 3rd 9.300, AA 5th 36.200; Payton Robertson-Vault 5th 8.750, Bars 6th 9.125, Beam 9.075, Floor 8.775, AA 6th 35.725; Nicole Clark-Vault 4th 8.900, Bars 8.200, Beam 4th 9.425, Floor 5th 9.100, AA 6th 35.625; Aubree Orme-Vault 6th 8.650, Bars 5th 9.050, Beam 9.000, Floor 8.825, AA 35.525; Khloe Twitchell-Vault 4th 8.825, Bars 6th 9.125, Beam 8.650, Floor 8.775, AA 35.375; Sarah Jacobson-Vault 8.450, Bars 8.325, Beam 8.500, Floor 8.350, AA 33.625.
Level 5: Amelia Frerichs-Vault 1st 9.550, Bars 3rd 9.375, Beam 3rd 9.600, Floor 3rd 9.450, AA 3rd 37.975; Saige Weight-Vault 6th 8.825, Bars 8.450, Beam 3rd 9.250, Floor 1st 9.425, AA 5th 35.950.
Level 6: Vault 2nd 9.050, Bars 2nd 9.175, Beam 9.000, Floor 3rd 9.425, AA 1st 36.650; Ava Atkinson-Vault 8.525, Bars 3rd 9.025, Beam 2nd 9.375, Floor 9.425, AA 4th 36.350.
Level 7: MacKenzie Hall-Vault 8.850, Bars 4th 9.450, Beam 9.250, Floor 9.250, AA 36.825; Lexington Lopez-Vault 8.550, Bars 3rd 9.475, Beam 2nd 9.350, Floor 6th 9.375, AA 2nd 36.750; Jenna Boyle-Vault 8.550, Bars 8.350, Beam 2nd 9.300, Floor 9.050, AA 35.250.
Level 9: Alexandria Lacroix-Vault 4th 8.950, Bars 4th 8.300, Beam 1st 8.750, Floor 3rd 9.100, AA 1st 35.100, Olivia Dansie-Vault 5th 9.200, Bars 7.750, Beam 8.450, Floor 8.775, AA 34.175.