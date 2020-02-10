Idaho Falls Mighty Tucks competitive gymnastics team competed in the 2020 Rumble in the Jungle competition this past weekend in Pocatello.
The Mighty Tucks had 49 Gymnasts compete and brought home 34 gold, 41 silver and 20 bronze medals including six team level trophies. The Level 4 team earned second place, the Level 5 team earned first place, the Level 7 team earned second place, the Level 8 team earned first place, the Level 9 team earned second place, and the Level 10 team earned first place.
The Mighty Tucks also had two gymnasts earn the high score award for their level with Jessica Castro Xcel Diamond AA 36.950 and Olivia Dansie Level 9 AA 35.975.
Level 10: Talia Jacobson-Vault 2nd 8.925, Bars 2nd 8.400, Beam 3rd 6.900, Floor 1st 8.750, AA 2nd 32.975; Alexandria Lacroix-Vault 3rd 8.650, Bars 3rd 7.300, Beam 2nd 8.000, Floor 2nd 8.725, AA 3rd 32.675.
Level 9: Olivia Dansie-Vault 1st 9.275, Bars 1st 8.750, Beam 2nd 8.575, Floor 1st 9.375, AA 1st 35.975; Gabrielle Pullins-Vault 6th 7.875, Bars 6th 5.950, Beam 3rd 7.900, Floor 5th 8.725, AA 6th 30.450.
Level 8: MacKenzie Hall-Vault 5th 8.550, Bars 4th 8.975, Beam 2nd 9.375, Floor 8.825, AA 3rd 35.725; Rheanna Becker-Vault 2nd 9.125, Bars 7.000, Beam 8.350, Floor 3rd 9.375, AA 5th 33.850; Jenna Boyle-Vault 7.600, Bars 7.500, Beam 3rd 8.900, Floor 5th 9.300, AA 6th 33.300; Gracie Johnson-Vault 7.725, Bars 6.875, Beam 6th 8.800, Floor 4th 9.325, AA 32.725, Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 6.600.
Level 7: Amelia Frerichs-Vault 4th 9.150, Bars 4th 8.250, Beam 2nd 9.200, Floor 3rd 9.425, AA 2nd 36.025; Lillian Wheeler-Vault 1st 9.475, Bars 7.575, Beam 4th 9.175, Floor 5th 9.350, AA 4th 35.575; Victoria Pullins-Vault 5th 9.125, Bars 7.600, Beam 6th 8.925, Floor 9.150, AA 5th 34.800; Summer Carnazzo-Vault 2nd 9.275, Bars 6.850, Beam 4th 9.075, Floor 2nd 9.475, AA 4th 34.675; Ava Atkinson-Vault 6th 8.925, Bars 5th 7.650, Beam 3rd 9.300, Floor 8.550, AA 5th 34.425; Cate Stankewitsch-Vault 8.600, Bars 6.600, Beam 8.025, Floor 7.125, AA 30.400.
Level 6: Brystol Lambert-Vault 2nd 8.850, Bars 1st 8.600, Beam 1st 9.500, Floor 2nd 9.650, AA 1st 36.600; Saige Weight-Vault 1st 9.050, Bars 2nd 8.525, Beam 8.300, Floor 2nd 9.500, AA 1st 35.375.
Level 5: Marie Myrup-Vault 2nd 9.225, Bars 2nd 9.125, Beam 1st 9.350, Floor 2nd 9.300, AA 2nd 37.000; Kailey Jones-Vault 4th 9.000, Bars 3rd 8.900, Beam 2nd 9.225, Floor 4th 9.250, AA 3rd 36.375; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 1st 9.425, Bars 2nd 8.625, Beam 8.950, Floor 2nd 9.175, AA 1st 36.175; Pyper Pincock-Vault 2nd 8.925, Bars 3rd 8.600, Beam 2nd 9.125, Floor 1st 9.300, AA 2nd 35.950; Payton Robertson-Vault 4th 8.775, Bars 1st 8.700, Beam 1st 9.250, Floor 6th 8.950, AA 3rd 35.675; Khloe Twitchell-Vault 6th 8.400, Bars 5th 8.050, Beam 5th 8.275, Floor 3rd 9.075, AA 5th 33.800; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 8.075, Bars 7.000, Beam 7.900, Floor 8.750, AA 31.725.
Level 4: Hailey Kohler-Vault 1st 9.000, Bars 2nd 9.600, Beam 2nd 8.850, Floor 1st 9.150, AA 1st 36.000; Aspen Bunce-Vault 2nd 8.950, Bars 4th 9.475, Beam 4th 8.700, Floor 8.375, AA 4th 35.500; Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.150, Bars 6th 8.750, Beam 8.200, Floor 2nd 9.100, AA 1st 35.200; Alora Willey-Vault 6th 8.600, Bars 2nd 9.275, Beam 6th 8.475, Floor 5th 8.600, AA 5th 34.850; Sara Jacobson-Vault 8.300, Bars 5th 9.050, Beam 8.000, Floor 8.000, AA 33.350; Megan Jacobson-Vault 6.950, Bars 2nd 8.875, Beam 1st 8.900, Floor 8.350, AA 33.075.
Level 3: Maddie Miller-Vault 9.250, Bars 1st 9.525, Beam 1st 8.900, Floor 3rd 9.225, AA 2nd 36.900; Lillie Wade-Vault 6th 9.125, Bars 5th 8.975, Beam 8.150, Floor 6th 9.100, AA 35.350; Ember Williams-Vault 9.075, Bars 3rd 9.300, Beam 6th 8.350, Floor 8.550, AA 35.275; Macy Russell-Vault 4th 9.125, Bars 5th 8.900, Beam 8.025, Floor 8.475, AA 34.525; Trynlee Hillman-Vaut 8.850, Bars 7.450, Beam 5th 8.375, Floor 8.750, AA 33.425.
Xcel Silver: Finley Smith-Vault 5th 9.050, Bars 3rd 9.350, Beam 2nd 9.300, Floor 1st 9.450, AA 2nd 37.150; Sucelly Garcia-Vault 5th 9.100, Bars 4th 9.100, Beam 2nd .250, Floor 4th 9.000, AA 2nd 36.450.
Xcel Diamond: Jessica Castro-Vault 3rd 8.875, Bars 1st 9.150, Beam 1st 9.375, Floor 2nd 9.550, AA 1st 36.950; Cayla Boyce Beutler-Vault 1st 8.925, Bars 3rd 8.625, Beam 4th 8.275, Floor 1st 9.650, AA 4th 35.475.