Several members of the Mighty Tucks competitive gymnastics team received medals for placing top 10 this past weekend at the Battle Under the Big Sky in Belgrade, Montana.
There were 27 Level 9 gymnasts, 57 Level 7 gymnasts, 77 Level 6 gymnasts, 35 Level 5 gymnasts, and 56 Level 4 gymnasts.
Medals
Level 9: Natalie Schneider: Bars 10th, Beam 3rd, Floor 7th; Level 7 Saige Weight: Beam 8th; Level 6 Pyper Pincock: Bars 3rd, Beam 10th, Floor 6th, AA 4th; Adilynn Woolf: Bars 8th, Beam 4th, AA 6th; Marie Myrup: Beam 9th; Level 5 Aspen Bunce: Vault 2nd, Beam 6th, AA 5th; Carlee Russell: Vault 4th, Bars 10th, Beam 4th, Floor 5th, AA 3rd; Alora Willey: Bars 6th; Kailey Jones: Beam 8th, Floor 3rd, AA 4th; Level 4 Gracie Longhurst: Vault 4th, Hope Harris Beam 10th.
The Mighty Tucks placed second for team levels 5 and 6. In the age categories for individual events the Mighty Tucks gymnasts earned 10 1st place medals, 14 second place and 16 third-place awards.
Results
Level 9: Natalie Schneider-Vault 6.275, Bars 8.900, Beam 1st 9.300, Floor 4th 9.150, AA 33.625; Brooklyn Lambert-Vault 8.075, Bars 8.075, Beam 7.575, Floor 5th 9.050, AA 32.775.
Level 7: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 3rd 9.075, Bars 4th 9.000, Beam 5th 8.675, Floor 6th 9.175, AA 4th 35.925; Saige Weights-Vault 8.975, Bars 8.975, Beam 2nd 9.350, Floor 8.725, AA 33.850.
Level 6: Pyper Pincock-Vault 3rd 8.925, Bars 2nd 9.400, Beam 3rd 9.275, Floor 2nd 9.500, AA 2nd 37.100; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 5th 8.825, Bars 3rd 9.125, Beam 2nd 9.400, Floor 3rd 9.375, AA 3rd 36.725; Marie Myrup-Vault 8.850, Bars 5th 8.725, Beam 2nd 9.375, Floor 3rd 9.375, AA 4th 36.250; Brystol Lambert-Vault 4th 8.900, Bars 4th 9.050, Beam 4th 9.175, Floor 6th 9.100, AA 4th 36.225; Payton Robertson-Vault 8.725, Bars 5th 8.800, Beam 5th 9.150, Floor 9.025, AA 5th 35.700; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 5th 9.050, Bars 3rd 8.925, Beam 7.375, Floor 5th 9.325, AA 34.625.
Level 5: Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.025, Bars 1st 9.150, Beam 2nd 9.375, Floor 2nd 9.325, AA 1st 36.875; Kailey Jones-Vault 3rd 8.900, Bars 2nd 9.100, Beam 2nd 9.100, Floor 1st 9.425, AA 1st 36.525; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.175, Bars 3rd 8.800, Beam 1st 9.350, Floor 3rd 9.200, AA 2nd 36.525; Alora Willey-Vault 8.250, Bars 4th 9.275, Beam 2nd 8.975, Floor 8.900, AA 4th 35.400; Megan Jacobson-Vault 8.375, Bars 6th 9.000, Beam 8.750, Floor 8.450, AA 34.575; Jade Kidd-Vault 4th 8.850, Bars 7.500, Beam 7.900, Floor 6th 8.700, AA 32.950; Sarah Jacobson-Vault 7.950, Bars 7.600, Beam 7.325, Floor 7.800, AA 30.675.
Level 4: Gracie Longhurst-Vault 1st 9.150, Bars 6th 8.700, Beam 1st 9.050, Floor 3rd 8.950, AA 1st 35.850; Hope Harris-Vault 3rd 8.500, Bars 4th 8.750, Beam 4th 9.100, Floor 6th 8.725, AA 3rd 35.075; Finley Smith-Vault 8.125, Bars 5th 8.800, Beam 3rd 8.850, Floor 2nd 9.100, AA 4th 34.875; Makiah Green-Vault 3rd 8.500, Bars 8.575, Beam 8.500, Floor 6th 8.650, AA 6th 34.225; Lillie Wade-Vault 4th 8.000, Bars 4th 8.450, Beam 8.400, Floor 8.225, AA 6th 33.075; Ember Williams-Vault 6th 8.125, Bars 8.025, Beam 8.700, Floor 8.175, AA 33.025; Macy Russell-Vault 7.825, Bars 5th 8.400, Beam 5th 8.475, Floor 7.450, AA 32.150;Trynlee Hillman-Vault 7.125, Bars 5.925, Beam 8.125, Floor 8.150, AA 29.325; Sucélly Garcia-Vault 2nd 8.575, Bars 0.0, Beam 6th 8.600, Floor 8.600, AA 25.775.