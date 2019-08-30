At Missoula, the Idaho Falls Chukars were held to two hits in a 3-2 loss to the Osprey on Friday night.
Even so, the game was tied in the eighth before Missoula pushed across the eventual winning run on an error.
Idaho Falls was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, spoiling a strong outing from starter Bryar Johnson, who struck out four and gave up two runs in five innings. Cole Watts took the loss in relief.
The series continues today at 7:05 p.m. Probables are RHP Nathan Webb for the Chukars (29-39, 8-21 second half) and RHP Alex Valdez for Missoula (38-31, 18-13).