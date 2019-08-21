At Melaleuca Field, in what started as a pitcher's duel between the Idaho Falls and Missoula bullpens on Wednesday night, ended with the Osprey finally breaking through for a 3-1 win.
Idaho Falls (28-32, 7-16 second half) broke open a scoreless game with a run in the top of the eighth, but Missoula scored three times in the bottom of the inning with three singles, including a two-out, two-run single to right by Tristen Carranza that gave the Osprey the lead.
Missoula (32-27, 12-9) used six pitchers in the game who combined for 14 strikeouts of Chukars hitters. Reliever Brad Bonnenfant took the loss for Idaho Falls, giving up four hits and three runs in two innings.
The Chukars were held to five hits. Hector Pineda had a double and Isaiah Henry had a triple. Kember Nacero had the RBI.
Idaho Falls heads to Billings for a four-game series beginning tonight at 6:35 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Orlando Rodriguez for Billings.