At Melaleuca Field, the Chukars were held to two hits by the Missoula Osprey on Monday afternoon and dropped their series opener 7-1.
After a day off on Sunday, the Chukars began their final homestand of the regular season with the loss and had no answers after falling behind 3-0 in the second inning.
Starter Grant Gambrell (1-6) took the loss, giving up four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Clay Dungan and Rhett Aplin had the lone hits for the Chukars (30-40, 9-24 second half).
Wilderd Patino finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Missoula (39-32, 19-14).
The series continues today with LHP Anthony Veneziano and LHP Pedro Zorilla the probables for the Chukars and Osprey, respectively.