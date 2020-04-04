Mount Rushmore Award: Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont
With a calm and efficient first round pin over Weiser's Rylee Willet at the Ford Idaho Center on February 29, Sawyer Hobbs cemented his legacy as one of the best prep wrestlers in eastern Idaho history.
Only four District 6 wrestlers had ever won four state titles before Hobbs, and Hobbs joins that rarest of rare wrestling fraternities.
Hobbs ends his career with 204 wins against six losses, with five of those losses coming during his freshman season.
4X Club
Chris Owens, Idaho Falls, 1988
Lex Case, North Fremont, 2000
Jeff McKinlay, Sugar-Salem, 1993
Tony Price, Sugar-Salem, 1997
Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont, 2020.