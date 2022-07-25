SPOKANE, Wash. — Charlie Ragle shifted in his chair. He glanced around the giant ballroom, at the lights and the cameras, at the Big Sky coaches and players, taking in the newness of the scene. With the exception of one, all of these fellow coaches have gotten the chance to prove themselves on the field, revealing themselves to fans with game results.
Ragle, Idaho State’s new head coach who took over last December, has not had that chance. So as he sat in his chair, chatting with media at Monday’s Big Sky Kickoff, he had to do so by asking you to trust him. He hasn’t slipped on the headset to coach his first game, so can offer only statements of resolve, promises that sooner or later, he will get this thing turned around.
He may well do so. But when the preseason all-conference teams and polls rolled in, they reminded you why Ragle took over the program in the first place.
In the coaches poll, the Bengals were picked to finish tied for 11th and last place. In the media poll, they were picked to finish 12th, which is also last. Idaho State did not land any players on the preseason all-conference team, which also left off Cal Poly entirely.
None of that should come as a surprise. The Bengals are coming off a one-win campaign, lost a host of starters and just hired a new head coach. Teams that fit those descriptions don’t normally find themselves on preseason awards lists. Still, it served as a reminder that while ISU has rosy visions of the future, the team is smack dab in the middle of a darker period, trying to climb out of a retool.
“You've gotta create a belief system inside of your program that is unbreakable,” Ragle said. “Those kids that put on this uniform and this helmet, it's what they believe. Nobody else. Between the staff and those players, if those guys believe, those guys work to achieve the success that we know we're capable of having, the sky's the limit. And so it starts there.”
One month away from the regular season, which starts with Idaho State’s road matchup with UNLV on Aug. 27, the Bengals are positioning themselves as encouraged. They do return some starters, namely media day representatives Tyler Clemons and Josh Alford, and all they have to do to improve on last season is win two games. Maybe you could even point out potential wins on the schedule, which includes home games against Central Arkansas and Cal Poly.
That’s the approach ISU is taking with the roster, too. Check out last season’s individual leaders and, in most categories, those players have departed the program: Rushing leader Tyevin Ford entered the transfer portal. Receiving leader Tanner Conner joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Punter Kevin Ryan transferred to Washington. Interceptions leader Jayden Dawson transferred to Montana and tackling leader Darian Green is no longer on the team.
Which is why, over the last several months, the Bengals have made additions to the roster — both players and coaches. The new coaches are cornerbacks coach Pierre Cormier and safeties coach Devin Holiday. Holiday replaces JB Hall, the team’s safeties coach of three years who took a job at Georgia Tech earlier this month, and Cormier replacess DaVonte’ Neal, who has been extradited to Arizona’s Maricopa County on charges that include first-degree murder.
Ragle decided on those guys, in large part, because he was familiar with them. When served as an assistant coach at Arizona, he coached both.
“Having a couple guys that were young and flexible, and having a familiarity with them and them with me,” Ragle said, “and knowing those two guys are gonna share a meeting room together and work together — that was something that had to be compatible. I felt those guys gave us the best chance to teach our guys and win.”
Even since the end of spring ball, ISU also signed 11 players. The breakdown goes like this: five offensive linemen, two running backs, one linebacker, one defensive end, one defensive tackle, one punter. Here are the players:
OL Syr Riley (Washington State transfer)
OL Isaiah Hullum (2021 high school graduate)
OL Jaedon Garcia (true freshman from Hawaii)
OL Jude Steffen (Palomar Junior College transfer)
OL Hudson Chasko (true freshman from California)
RB Damir Collins (Oregon State transfer)
DE Chester Geffrard (Butler Community College transfer)
RB Keoua Kauhi II (Mount San Antonio Junior College transfer)
DT Josiah Sagale (El Camino College transfer)
P Regan Baker (Australian native)
LB Kris Sanchez (Palomar Junior College transfer)
Over the offseason, Ragle made one thing clear: The Bengals needed to make big improvements on their offensive line. Last season, that group yielded a conference-high 39 sacks in a one-win campaign, a forgettable effort in a forgettable season. So even though ISU inked two offensive linemen in their February signing class, including Arkansas State transfer Avery Demmons, they felt they needed to add more.
Now they’ve done that.
“We're all kind of getting new stuff thrown at us all the time still,” the offensive lineman Clemons said, “but I think for us, we’ve understood that we have to produce for our whole team, or at least our offense to produce. So I think our guys, we really want this.”
Alford, a returning starter in the secondary, said much the same. He wants to be the smartest player on the field. He feels more comfortable leading a team. Mostly, though, he just wants to win.
“We're trying to establish a standard here at Idaho State. We're trying to get rid of those old ways and establish a new winning standard of excellence,” Alford said. “Just building those habits of being a good person, a good player. And a good human being.”