SPOKANE, Wash. — Charlie Ragle shifted in his chair. He glanced around the giant ballroom, at the lights and the cameras, at the Big Sky coaches and players, taking in the newness of the scene. With the exception of one, all of these fellow coaches have gotten the chance to prove themselves on the field, revealing themselves to fans with game results.

Ragle, Idaho State’s new head coach who took over last December, has not had that chance. So as he sat in his chair, chatting with media at Monday’s Big Sky Kickoff, he had to do so by asking you to trust him. He hasn’t slipped on the headset to coach his first game, so can offer only statements of resolve, promises that sooner or later, he will get this thing turned around.

8S7A4019.jpg
Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (0) comes down with a pass over cornerback Josh Alford (1) during a spring scrimmage.

