Three months after competing in her first cross country national championship meet, Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts competed in her first indoor track national championship meet.
She also crossed off a few other big ‘firsts’ in the process: first visit to New York City, first Broadway show and first time to Times Square.
Before and after placing seventh in the girls championship 2-mile finals of the Nike Indoor Nationals on Saturday at Ocean Breeze Park and Athletic Complex in Staten Island, Roberts has been taking in as many sites and experiences as possible in her first visit to the Big Apple. She and her parents, Eric and Kynda, and younger brother Davis, arrived in New York City three days before her race.
“We went to Times Square, saw Dear Evan Hansen (on Broadway), went to The Met, the top of One World Tower and the 9/11 Memorial,” Roberts said by phone on Sunday, her family’s last full day in the city.
Roberts, who received an invitation to Nike Indoor Nationals by merit of placing 25th at the Eastbay Cross Country Nationals in December in San Diego, said this is the farthest she has ever traveled for a race.
“It’s a super cool experience,” Roberts said. “I’m really grateful I got invited to go. I’m just grateful for Nike being able to put this on after two years of being shut down (with COVID). It was kind of humbling to not do as well as I hoped I guess and just kind of be in the back and enjoy the experience.”
The meet itself, which began Friday and concluded Sunday, also provided many ‘firsts’ for Roberts. Ocean Breeze was unlike any other facility she had ever competed in, as was the atmosphere.
“It was super cool to be somewhere that was completely dedicated to track and field,” Roberts said. “There’s a whole warm up room downstairs. It was right on the ocean. There was a lot of space.”
Her parents and younger brother got to watch her run from the stands, and Roberts said the crowd noise and the music reminded her of the atmosphere at the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational, only in an amplified, indoor setting.
Roberts was one of 11 girls who originally were registered for the girls championship 2-mile finals. Four ended up not competing. She was the only girl in the race from west of the Mississippi River, facing runners from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The winner, freshman Zariel Maccia from Shirley, N.Y. (10:17:09), and runner-up, senior Rachel St. Germain from Somers, Conn. (10:21.36), finished 18 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. All seven girls broke 11 minutes.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Roberts said. “I didn’t know for sure who I would be racing against. I definitely knew I’d kind of be in the back half (of the runners). I was just trying to have fun more than anything else.”
She competed in two other indoor track meets this winter, placing sixth in 11:06.07 in a co-ed high school 3,200 final on Jan. 14 at the Idaho State Snake River Open at Holt Arena and winning the varsity girls 1-mile in 5:25.05 on Jan. 22 at the BYU Indoor Invitational.
Roberts and her family returned to Idaho on Monday. Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year for girls cross country for this school year, Roberts is defending 4A state champion in the girls 1,600 and 3,200.