Of the 24 District 6 wrestlers that made it all the way to the championship mat Saturday, nine came back to eastern Idaho with 2020 wrestling gold.
Here’s their stories.
106: Connor Parkinson (51-7), Ririe, Junior: With a slick reversal during the final minute of the second period, Parkinson got things going for the 2A champion Bulldogs, scoring a 3-1 decision.
It was Parkinson’s first state title, following a bronze-medal finish in 2019.
“I had wrestled (Malad’s Tayson Davis) before and knew it was going to be tough, and knew what I needed to do,” Parkinson said.
113: Gage Vasquez (45-8), Firth, Freshman: Vasquez ended Declo junior’s Dax Blackmon’s run of three straight pins with a solid 8-1 decision in the championship match.
“I knew my quickness was my strength, and so I came out and tried to wrestle harder than him,” Vasquez said. “Ever since I was a little kid I have wanted this, and now it’s happened.”
132: Hunter Hobbs (61-8), South Fremont, Freshman: Hobbs turned a late deficit into a dramatic victory for the 3A champion Cougars, pinning top seed Kayd Craig (Gooding) with 38 seconds left in the match.
“I had the double leg, and he went to throw me, and I sucked it back under,” Hobbs said, moments after jumping into the arms of big brother Sawyer.
132: Kohl Nielson (56-4), North Fremont, Junior: Nielson backed up his 2019 championship with a gutsy 7-5 win over Aberdeen’s Ben Valazco. Nielson now has one silver and two gold medals in three trips to state.
“Coach Cordingley basically got me into wrestling when I was four,” Nielson said. “He got me a singlet, took me out wrestling, and I loved it ever since.”
170: Riggen Cordingley (58-0), North Fremont, Senior: Up two weights from his previous two state championships, Cordingley polished off a perfect season to become the seventh three-timer in North Fremont wrestling history--Terry Martindale, Kyle Jones, Phillip Leck, Tyler Jones, Josh Clark, Aldon Bishop and four-timer Lex Case.
“My goal this year was to wrestle where I was comfortable and not cut weight,” Cordingley said. “I wanted the pin really bad in that match, but I had to be patient.”
182: Bubba Summers (36-5), Clark County, Senior: There is no Wall of Fame in the wrestling room at Clark County High School. That is because there is no wrestling room.
If there were, under the heading “state champions” would be the name Bubba Summers, 2020.
To wrestle, Summers had to drive back and forth to West Jefferson every day for practice.
“I don’t even know if we’ve ever had a state champ before,” Summers said. “To go out like this as a senior, there’s nothing better.”
195: Matthew Boone (47-2), Bonneville, Senior: For Boone, Saturday’s state champion defense was all about honoring family. His blood family, his wrestling family, and his Bonneville High School family.
Boone honored all three with a third-period pin, backing up his 2019 title.
“I can tell you that winning the second one was definitely harder,” Boone said. “Having been there, I knew what it was going to take, and I wasn’t going to miss my shot.”
195: Sawyer Hobbs (54-0), South Fremont, Senior: With his dominant first-period victory over Weiser’s Rylee Willet, Hobbs became just the 23rd four-time state champion in Idaho wrestling history.
Hobbs got Willet out of position early, and finished his prep career with a pin by stack.
On the day, Hobbs finished a perfect season, became a four-timer, won a state team title, and watched his little brother win state gold.
“Yeah, of the 14 years I’ve been wrestling, today is probably the highlight,” Hobbs said.
195: Gabe Sommers (51-7), Ririe, Junior: Sommers converted a single leg shot into a takedown in the final seconds of the second period, and that was the difference in a 2-0 decision – a classic big-man championship final at 195.
Sommers defended his 2019 title with the win, and now has one silver and two golds over three trips to state.
“I faced him twice before today, and I knew if I didn’t let him take me down or get me in a cradle, I’d get him,” Sommers said.
285: Kenneth Copley (67-0), Sugar-Salem, Senior: “Big Kenny” converted a double underhook and a trip into a first period pin over Snake River’s Ty Belnap, finishing up his prep career with a perfect season and back-to-back state championships.
“He is really tough, and I just went out there and took what was there, and all the work paid off,” Copley said. “It was good to finish it all off this way.”