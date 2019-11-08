At the Boise City Aquatics Center, nine individual swimmers and four relay teams from District 6 4A schools reached today's A finals of the Idaho high school swimming state championships.
Six Idaho Falls swimmers--Tayla Liddle, Karlee Puetz, Luke Smith, Ethan Grimes, Alyvia Casperson and Alejandro Luaces--reached A finals after their finishes in Friday's preliminaries. Liddle had the fastest prelim time in the 4A girls 200-yard freestyle (2:04.08) and was second in the 4A girls 500-yard freestyle prelims (5:34.91). Puetz was second in the 4A girls 200-yard IM prelim (2:18.01) and the 4A girls 100-yard freestyle (57.19) while Casperson was sixth in the 4A girls 50-yard freestyle prelim (26.32). Smith was seventh in the 4A boys 200-yard freestyle prelim (1:58.57) and fifth in the 4A boys 100-yard freestyle prelim (51.59), Grimes was third in the 4A boys 100-yard backstroke prelim (58.94) and Luaces was third in the 4A boys 50-yard freestyle prelim (23.79).
The Tigers also qualified two girls relays and two boys relays to today's A finals. Casperson, Averey Koonce, Puetz and Liddle placed second in the 4A girls 200-yard freestyle relay prelim in 1:47.67--fractions of a second behind Sandpoint--and the same quartet was third in the 4A girls 400-yard freestyle relay prelim in 4:02.02. Idaho Falls' boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zane Herway, Sam Packer, Luaces and Smith was third in the prelims in 1:36.93 while Kotter Lybbert, Smith, Herway and Luaces placed second in the 4A boys 400-yard freestyle relay prelim in 3:36.21.
Skyline qualified two individual swimmers and one relay team for today's A finals. Gavin Dustin had the fastest time of day in the 4A boys 200-yard freestyle prelim (1:51.26) and was second the 4A boys 500-yard freestyle prelim (5:04.77). Teammate Naomi Larson was fourth in the 4A girls 100-yard butterfly prelim (1:03.72) and also reached the A final of the 4A girls 400-yard freestyle relay with Tiana Carbajal, Nadia Richards and Morgan Daniel with fifth place in the prelim in 4:09.10.
In 5A, Rigby's Hunter Bidwell was the lone District 6 qualifier for an A final, placing fifth in the 5A boys 100-yard butterfly prelim in 57.49.
Competition resumes at 10 a.m. for 4A and 4 p.m. for 5A.