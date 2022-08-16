The Idaho Falls Bandits fell 6-5 to Troy, Alabama in the American Legion World Series final Tuesday night, ending the team’s run of success at Shelby, N.C. and ending the team’s run for a record third consecutive World Series championship.
The Bandits, who won World Series titles in 2019 and 2021 (there was no World Series in 2020 due to COVID), have been successful in close games this postseason, but that wasn’t the case against Alabama.
Idaho Falls led 5-3 in the seventh, but Alabama got a run against reliever Jaxon Grimmitt. The Bandits were one out away from claiming their third title, but Alabama tied the game on an RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
The Bandits loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but there was no magic this time as Alabama’s Press Jefcoat struck out Trey Olsen and Conner Hall to end the game.
Merit Jones struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings but took the loss after both runners that got on base against him in the seventh eventually came around to score.
Idaho Falls led 5-0 after the second inning, but Alabama plated three runs in the top of the third to close the gap.
Holding a 5-3 lead, Jones worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth. Jones allowed a double to begin the sixth inning, but he struck out the side to avoid further damage.
Alabama opened the seventh with a walk and single before Jones recorded the first out with a flyball to right. Grimmett replaced Jones on the mound after Jones threw 106 pitches.
That’s when the drama ramped up for Alabama, which won the state’s first American Legion title since 1967.
Jefcoat gave up one hit in 31/3 inning of relief to earn the win for Alabama.