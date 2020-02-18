The final boys basketball state media poll of the regular season saw no movement among area teams.
Rigby remained No. 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Rocky Mountain in 5A, while Idaho Falls held onto No. 3 in the 4A poll.
Sugar-Salem and Teton were No. 3 and 4, respectively in 3A, and North Fremont held the top spot in 2A by a point over West Side.
Among small schools, Mackay was solid at No. 5 in 1A Division 2.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 20-1 35 1
2. Rigby 20-1 25 2
3. Post Falls 18-3 19 3
4. Borah 17-4 14 5
5. Meridian 18-3 12 4
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 20-1 35 t-1
2. Middleton 17-3 27 t-1
3. Idaho Falls 16-4 22 3
t-4. Burley 15-6 8 4
t-4. Kuna 15-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Lakeland 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 20-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 19-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 15-5 21 3
4. Teton 13-6 11 4
5. Kellogg 13-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 17-2 32 1
2. West Side (3) 18-3 31 2
3. St. Maries 14-5 19 4
4. Marsing 15-6 12 3
5. Bear Lake 14-7 6 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, New Plymouth 1, Malad 1, Cole Valley Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 18-2 35 1
2. Potlatch 18-2 28 2
3. Ambrose 18-2 21 3
4. Valley 16-5 10 4
5. Oakley 16-5 7 t-5
Others receiving votes: Grace 2, Liberty Charter 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 17-0 33 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 17-4 30 2
3. Garden Valley 14-3 21 3
4. Cascade 15-3 13 4
5. Mackay 17-4 7 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.