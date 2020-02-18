North Fremont logo new
By Koster Kennard sjsports@uvsj.com

The final boys basketball state media poll of the regular season saw no movement among area teams.

Rigby remained No. 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Rocky Mountain in 5A, while Idaho Falls held onto No. 3 in the 4A poll.

Sugar-Salem and Teton were No. 3 and 4, respectively in 3A, and North Fremont held the top spot in 2A by a point over West Side.

Among small schools, Mackay was solid at No. 5 in 1A Division 2.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 20-1 35 1

2. Rigby 20-1 25 2

3. Post Falls 18-3 19 3

4. Borah 17-4 14 5

5. Meridian 18-3 12 4

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Preston (7) 20-1 35 t-1

2. Middleton 17-3 27 t-1

3. Idaho Falls 16-4 22 3

t-4. Burley 15-6 8 4

t-4. Kuna 15-5 8 5

Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Lakeland 1, Minico 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 20-1 34 1

2. Kimberly (1) 19-1 29 2

3. Sugar-Salem 15-5 21 3

4. Teton 13-6 11 4

5. Kellogg 13-6 8 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (4) 17-2 32 1

2. West Side (3) 18-3 31 2

3. St. Maries 14-5 19 4

4. Marsing 15-6 12 3

5. Bear Lake 14-7 6 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, New Plymouth 1, Malad 1, Cole Valley Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (7) 18-2 35 1

2. Potlatch 18-2 28 2

3. Ambrose 18-2 21 3

4. Valley 16-5 10 4

5. Oakley 16-5 7 t-5

Others receiving votes: Grace 2, Liberty Charter 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 17-0 33 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 17-4 30 2

3. Garden Valley 14-3 21 3

4. Cascade 15-3 13 4

5. Mackay 17-4 7 5

Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000