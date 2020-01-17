SUGAR CITY--The Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team showed Friday why it has been voted Idaho's unanimous No. 1 3A team in the state media poll three times already this season.
After a day of uncertainty regarding the status of its 3A Mountain Rivers Conference opener, the Diggers started with a scoring frenzy and ended with a scoring frenzy in a 63-46 win over Teton, Idaho's No. 4 ranked 3A girls team.
Accounting for 38 of those points were sisters Mardee and Macey Fillmore. Mardee, a junior, had 23 points, while Macey, a senior, had 15 points (including three 3-pointers). Sugar-Salem jumped to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter, getting 17 points from Mardee.
"I think Mardee had the best single quarter performance of any kid I've ever had," Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. "I think she only missed one shot the whole first quarter."
There was uncertainty for much of Friday as to whether or not the game would take place as scheduled. Sugar-Salem and Teton have both missed multiple days of school and practice this week due to snow, and roads in and out of Teton County were also closed for much of Friday. Dayley said the game's status was not entirely certain until late afternoon, when she contacted Teton head coach Shon Kunz directly to ask if they could come to Sugar City. Kunz said yes.
"It's been a weird week," Dayley said. "Our practice schedule has been off. We know how hard it is to reschedule conference games and we really wanted to play this game."
After a fast start to Friday's contest, more than four minutes passed in the second quarter before either team scored. Teton's Abigail Thomas broke that scoreless quagmire with a jumpshot to bring Teton within 24-12 at the 3:49 mark, which seemed to break the ice. The teams traded baskets before Sugar-Salem entered halftime up 30-16, getting its last bucket from a turnaround jumper by Mardee Fillmore with nine seconds left to bring her first half scoring total to 19.
"They're good," Kunz said of Sugar-Salem. "They play hard, they play with intensity. They don't like to lose in Sugar."
Teton outscored Sugar-Salem in the third quarter, beginning the second half with an 8-3 run by Thomas, Cambrie Streit, and Waklee Kunz to cut the deficit to 33-24 and prompting a Sugar-Salem timeout. Teton came within 10 points three times in the final 2:30 of the third quarter, which ended with a final bucket from Thomas and the score reading 41-33 Sugar.
The Diggers never let their lead reach single digits for the rest of the night, stretching their advantage to 20 points when Macey Fillmore went 2-for-2 from the foul line with 3:30 left in the game. The contest ended with multiple trips to the free throw line for both teams.
Sarenady Price added eight points, including two 3-pointers, for the Diggers (14-1, 1-0), who host Kimberly today. That statistical category stood out after the game to Dayley.
"We just held one of the best shooting teams in the state of Idaho to no 3s," Dayley said. "(Annalea Brown) and Waklee both are great 3-point shooters. Our strength is defense. It has been all season."
Brown started the game but subbed out less than two minutes in and did not return. One of Teton's five seniors, Brown returned this season after tearing her ACL toward the end of last season. Coach Kunz said there was some contact early in the game and she got hit in her other knee.
"You lose the chemistry when you lose one of your starters," he said. "We just wanted to take some precautions today. I think she'll be ready to go."
Thomas had 12 points while Waklee Kunz, Streit and Kinley Brown had 10 points each for Teton (12-5, 1-1), which hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
"I think we're more evenly matched than the score showed," Coach Kunz said. "It's gonna be a fight going down the stretch (of the season). We'll learn from this game."
SUGAR-SALEM 63, TETON 46
Teton 10 6 17 13--46
Sugar-Salem 24 6 11 22--63
TETON--Kinley Brown 10, Sienna Stevens 2, Waklee Kunz 10, Cambrie Streit 10, Abigail Thomas 10, Annalea Brown 2.
SUGAR-SALEM--Sarenady Price 8, Hailey Harris 4, Liz Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Sunny Bennion 3, Natalyah Nead 2, Megan Pannell 4, Mardee Fillmore 23, Macey Fillmore 15.