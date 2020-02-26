At St. Anthony, the North Fremont High School boys basketball team defeated Firth 49-43 to claim the 2A District 6 championship.
The Post Register has no record of North Fremont winning a district championship in boys basketball before Wednesday.
The Cougars built an 18-14 lead at halftime before getting outscored 35-25 in the second half. Firth shot 9-for-12 from the line for the game while North Fremont shot 16-for-23.
Jordan Lenz had 16 points and Jordan Hess added 12 for North Fremont. The win sends the defending 2A state champion Huskies (19-2) to the 2A state tournament for the third consecutive season. They will play an 8 p.m. first round game on March 5 at Capital High School in Boise versus the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between the District 1-2 runner up and the District 4 champion.
Jace Erickson had a game-high 17 points to lead Firth (11-13), which faces District 5 runner-up Malad on Saturday in a play-in game.
NORTH FREMONT 49, FIRTH 43
North Fremont 6 8 16 19—49
Firth 7 11 7 18—43
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 12, Jordan Lenz 16, Carson Dye 2, Luke Hill 7, Paul Wynn 12.
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 2, Jaxon Howell 2, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 9, T. Jacobsen 5, Jace Erickson 17, Athan Blonquist 4.