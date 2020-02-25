The final boys basketball media poll of the season saw North Fremont drop out of the top spot in 2A as West Side overtook the Huskies by a point.
Rigby held its No. 2 position in 5A and Idaho Falls was solid at No. 3 in 4A despite losing to Blackfoot in the district tournament this week.
Sugar-Salem and Teton remained third and fourth in 3A and Mackay stayed at No. 5 in 1A Division 2.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 22-1 35 1
2. Rigby 22-1 25 2
3. Post Falls 19-3 19 3
4. Borah 19-4 17 4
5. Meridian 19-4 9 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 22-1 35 1
2. Middleton 19-3 27 2
3. Idaho Falls 17-5 17 3
4. Minico 17-6 10 —
5. Kuna 16-6 8 t-4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Burley 2, Lakeland 1, Bishop Kelly 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 21-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 20-1 30 2
3. Sugar-Salem 17-5 21 3
4. Teton 14-7 10 4
5. Kellogg 14-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (4) 20-3 32 2
2. North Fremont (3) 18-2 31 1
3. St. Maries 15-5 20 3
4. Malad 15-8 6 —
5. Marsing 15-7 5 4
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Cole Valley Christian 4, Bear Lake 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 20-2 34 1
2. Potlatch (1) 19-2 28 2
3. Ambrose 20-2 22 3
4. Oakley 17-6 12 5
5. Grace 14-10 6 —
Others receiving votes: Valley 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 19-0 33 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 20-4 30 2
3. Garden Valley 16-3 21 3
4. Cascade 16-4 11 4
5. Mackay 18-4 9 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.