North Fremont logo new
By Koster Kennard sjsports@uvsj.com

Idaho Falls fell out of the boys basketball state media poll in 4A following its loss last week to Twin Falls, but North Fremont retained its No. 1 spot in 2A, picking up all seven first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain earned all seven first-place votes in 5A, but Rigby, at 12-1, inched up from No. 5 to tied for fourth with Post Falls.

The Mountain Rivers Conference is well represented in 3A, with defending state champion Sugar-Salem holding at No. 3, with Teton in fourth and South Fremont tied for fifth.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 13-1 35 1

2. Borah 11-2 21 2

3. Meridian 11-2 18 3

t-4. Post Falls 14-3 15 4

t-4. Rigby 12-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (4) 10-2 32 1

2. Preston (3) 13-1 31 2

3. Lakeland 11-1 19 3

4. Minico 10-3 8 —

5. Pocatello 10-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 4, Kuna 2, Burley 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 12-1 34 1

2. Kimberly (1) 10-1 29 2

3. Sugar-Salem 9-2 21 3

4. Teton 9-2 13 4

t-5. Kellogg 7-4 3 —

t-5. South Fremont 8-4 3 —

Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (7) 10-1 35 1

2. Nampa Christian 12-2 22 2

3. West Side 10-2 19 5

4. Marsing 10-3 11 —

5. Melba 9-4 9 4

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, Malad 4, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Potlatch (6) 12-1 34 1

2. Ambrose (1) 13-1 27 2

3. Lapwai 10-2 23 3

4. Wilder 13-1 8 —

5. Valley 8-3 6 4

Others receiving votes: Oakley 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 2, Prairie 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 9-0 32 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 12-4 22 3

3. Garden Valley 8-2 18 2

4. Cascade 10-2 18 4

5. North Gem 11-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Council 4, Mackay 2, Carey 1, Camas County 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News, Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register, Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

{span}Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000{/span}

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000