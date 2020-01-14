North Fremont logo new
By Koster Kennard sjsports@uvsj.com

North Fremont remained No. 1 in 2A in the state media boys basketball poll released Tuesday, holding off Nampa Christian by two points.

Rigby dropped a spot to No. 5 in the 5A poll with 10-1 Meridian making a move up to No. 3.

Teton made an appearance in the 3A poll, coming in at No. 4 with a 9-2 record, while South Fremont dropped out.

Defending state champions Idaho Falls remained No. 4 in 4A, while Sugar-Salem was steady at No. 3 in 3A.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-1 35 1

2. Borah 10-1 28 2

3. Meridian 10-1 15 5

4. Post Falls 12-3 13 3

5. Rigby 11-1 10 4

Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (4) 8-2 32 2

2. Preston (3) 11-1 31 1

3. Lakeland 10-1 17 3

4. Idaho Falls 7-2 9 4

5. Pocatello 9-2 7 —

Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Kuna 3, Nampa 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 10-1 34 1

2. Kimberly (1) 8-1 29 2

3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 21 3

4. Teton 9-2 13 —

5. Snake River 6-5 4 5

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (4) 8-1 32 1

2. Nampa Christian (3) 11-1 30 2

3. Bear Lake 8-4 17 4

4. Melba 8-3 9 3

5. West Side 8-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 5, New Plymouth 4, Marsing 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Potlatch (4) 10-1 32 1

2. Ambrose (3) 11-1 30 2

3. Lapwai 8-2 21 3

4. Valley 8-2 7 —

5. Prairie 6-3 6 5

Others receiving votes: Oakley 4, Wilder 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (3) 8-0 24 2

2. Garden Valley (1) 7-2 22 1

3. Lighthouse Christian (2) 9-4 21 3

4. Cascade 8-2 15 —

5. Carey (1) 9-4 10 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Dietrich 4, Timberline 2, Genesis Prep 2, Mackay 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury. IdahoSports.com; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News.

