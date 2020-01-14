North Fremont remained No. 1 in 2A in the state media boys basketball poll released Tuesday, holding off Nampa Christian by two points.
Rigby dropped a spot to No. 5 in the 5A poll with 10-1 Meridian making a move up to No. 3.
Teton made an appearance in the 3A poll, coming in at No. 4 with a 9-2 record, while South Fremont dropped out.
Defending state champions Idaho Falls remained No. 4 in 4A, while Sugar-Salem was steady at No. 3 in 3A.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Borah 10-1 28 2
3. Meridian 10-1 15 5
4. Post Falls 12-3 13 3
5. Rigby 11-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 8-2 32 2
2. Preston (3) 11-1 31 1
3. Lakeland 10-1 17 3
4. Idaho Falls 7-2 9 4
5. Pocatello 9-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Kuna 3, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 10-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 8-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 —
5. Snake River 6-5 4 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 8-1 32 1
2. Nampa Christian (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Bear Lake 8-4 17 4
4. Melba 8-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 5, New Plymouth 4, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (4) 10-1 32 1
2. Ambrose (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 8-2 21 3
4. Valley 8-2 7 —
5. Prairie 6-3 6 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 4, Wilder 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (3) 8-0 24 2
2. Garden Valley (1) 7-2 22 1
3. Lighthouse Christian (2) 9-4 21 3
4. Cascade 8-2 15 —
5. Carey (1) 9-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Dietrich 4, Timberline 2, Genesis Prep 2, Mackay 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury. IdahoSports.com; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News.