NAMPA – Winning one banner is historic. So what does it mean to win back-to-back boys basketball state titles?
“I think it means everything,” said North Fremont senior Jordan Hess after the Huskies celebrated a 42-37 win over West Side in Saturday’s 2A championship game at the Ford Idaho Center. “We proved everybody wrong. A lot of people doubted us … Everybody stepped up and it’s amazing.”
The Huskies managed to defend their first ever state title with a resiliency that only championship teams seem able to muster. West Side, the top-ranked team in the 2A state media poll, unleashed a stifling zone defense that forced the Huskies to adjust in the second half and then hold on over the final minutes of the game. Once it had the lead, North Fremont hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
The win ended a season that included winning what is believed to be a program first district championship.
“These kids worked so hard and we hardly flew under the radar this year,” said coach Shannon Hill who made it two-for-two in state championships after taking over the head job last season. “We were rated No. 1 in the coaches’ poll and took everybody’s best shot.”
West Side (23-5) held North Fremont to just four points in the second quarter, but the Pirates, who committed 14 turnovers in the game, couldn’t take advantage. The game was tied at 26-26 entering the fourth quarter and was a one-possession game until Jordan Lenz hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left for the final margin of victory.
“It was fun,” said Lenz, a sophomore who led the way with 20 points.
“We made some adjustments,” Lenz said of overcoming West Side’s zone. “We had to become more focused and more hungry. We had to want it more than them.”
West Side averaged 59 points during the season but North Fremont held the Pirates to 34 percent shooting. The Huskies shot 65 percent in the second half after attacking the basket. Hill said the team settled for jump shots instead of going inside.
“We definitely had a target on our back,” said Hess, who scored 14 points. “We got everybody’s best shot every night. If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t be here. We played a lot of tight games and we came out on top. That helped us a lot.”
NORTH FREMONT 42, WEST SIDE 37
North Fremont 11 4 11 16 – 42
West Side 7 8 11 11 – 37
NORTH FREMONT – Jordan Hess 14, Jordan Lenz 20, Luke Hill 4, Max Palmer 2, Paul Wynn 2.
WEST SIDE – Connor Nielsen 4, Blaze Brown 4, Bryler Shurtliff 16, Adam Headworth 1, Isaac Franklin 12.