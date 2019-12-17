The first boys basketball state media poll was released Tuesday with defending 2A state champion North Fremont landing in the No. 1 spot.
Rigby was third in the 5A poll and defending 3A state champ Sugar-Salem was third in the 3A poll, followed by South Fremont in fourth. Snake River was tied for fifth.
Idaho Falls, defending 4A champion, received votes in 4A along with Blackfoot.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Borah (4) 6-0 34
2. Rocky Mountain (4)5-1 32
3. Rigby 4-0 21
4. Post Falls 4-1 18
5. Meridian 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Eagle 1, Lake City 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (3) 5-1 28
2. Middleton (3) 4-2 26
3. Burley (2) 4-0 20
4. Lakeland 6-0 11
5. Pocatello 4-0 10
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 8, Minico 7, Blackfoot 4, Ridgevue 4, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (5) 5-0 37
2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 32
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 25
4. South Fremont 4-1 15
t-5. Kellogg 3-2 4
t-5. Snake River 2-1 4
Others receiving votes: Parma 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 34
t-2. St. Maries (1) 4-0 21
t-2. Bear Lake 4-1 21
4. Melba (1) 5-1 16
5. Nampa Christian (1) 5-0 14
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 7, Marsing 3, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Side 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Potlatch (6) 3-1 36
2. Ambrose (1) 5-0 27
3. Lapwai (1) 4-0 21
4. Oakley 5-0 18
5. Prairie 3-2 8
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Valley 2, Grace 2, Troy 1, Wilder 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Garden Valley (5) 4-1 30
2. Lakeside (1) 4-0 19
3. Lighthouse Christian 4-3 17
4. Rockland (1) 5-1 15
5. Timberline-Weippe (1) 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 9, Camas County 6, Deary 4, North Gem 3, Cascade 3, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1.
Voters: Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press, Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, Brandon Walton, Idaho Press, Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.