The first boys basketball state media poll of the new year was released Tuesday night with shakeups in the 5A and 4A rankings.
Rocky Mountain overtook Borah for the top spot in 5A with Rigby dropping from third to fourth.
Defending state champion Idaho Falls debuted at No. 4 in the 4A poll after entering the week with a 6-1 record. Sugar-Salem, South Fremont and Snake River remained third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in 3A.
North Fremont held onto No. 1 in 2A, but Nampa Christian made a big move from No. 5 to No. 2 and collected two first-place votes to trail the Huskies by just four points.
STATE MEDIA POLLRecords as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 9-1 35 2
2. Borah 8-1 25 1
3. Post Falls 11-2 20 4
4. Rigby 8-1 13 3
5. Meridian 8-1 11 5
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (5) 10-1 33 1
2. Middleton (2) 6-2 28 2
3. Lakeland 10-0 18 4
4. Idaho Falls 6-1 13 —
5. Minico 7-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Pocatello 1, Kuna 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 9-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 7-0 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 7-1 22 3
4. South Fremont 6-2 11 4
5. Snake River 5-3 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 6-1 31 1
2. Nampa Christian (2) 9-1 27 5
3. Melba 7-2 16 4
4. Bear Lake 6-4 12 t-2
5. West Side (1) 6-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, McCall-Donnelly 2, Malad 2, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (3) 7-1 31 1
2. Ambrose (4) 10-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 6-2 22 3
4. Oakley 7-2 15 4
5. Prairie 5-3 3 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (6) 6-1 33 1
2. Lakeside 6-0 25 2
3. Lighthouse Christian (1) 8-4 23 3
4. Carey 7-4 8 —
5. North Gem 7-1 5 —
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Timberline 3, Council 2, Genesis Prep 1, Cascade 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele1200