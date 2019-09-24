Sugar-Salem jumped back into the top spot in this week’s state media poll in Class 3A after Friday’s 56-0 win at Marsh Valley.
There was little change in the poll released Tuesday evening as 4-0 North Fremont remained No. 1 in 2A over West Side by three points and Hillcrest, coming off a Civil War win over Bonneville, stayed in fifth place, although this week the Knights had sole possession of the No. 5.
Lost Rivers moved up a spot in 1A Division 1.
All other No. 1 teams held their positions heading into Week 5.
Class 5A
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Eagle 4-0 29 2
3. Mountain View 3-1 25 3
4. Highland 3-1 15 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 11 5
Class 4A
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Nampa 3-1 25 2
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 18 3
4. Vallivue 3-1 14 4
5. Hillcrest 3-1 10 1 t5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 7, Moscow 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1, Pocatello 1.
Class 3A
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (5) 3-1 36 2
2. Homedale (3) 4-0 35 1
3. Weiser 4-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 3-0 13 t4
5. Gooding 3-1 10 nr
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2
Class 2A
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 36 1
2. West Side (2) 3-1 33 2
3. McCall-Donnelly (1) 3-0 25 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 14 4
5. St. Maries 3-1 6 t5
Others receiving votes: Declo 4, Bear Lake 1, Salmon 1.
Class 1A Division 1
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. Oakley (6) 4-0 37 1
2. Prairie (2) 3-0 29 3
3. Valley 3-0 27 2
4. Lost Rivers 3-0 11 5
5. Wilder 3-0 10 4
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Clearwater Valley 1, Raft River.
Class 1A Division 2
Rk Team(1st-place votes) W-L Pts. Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1
2. Carey 3-1 28 3
3. Kendrick (1) 3-1 26 2
4. Garden Valley 2-2 11 5
5. Mullan 3-1 6 4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, North Gem 3, Lakeside 2.
Voters: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.