There was some interesting movement in this week's state football media poll as North Fremont moved into first place in the 2A rankings while Sugar-Salem dropped out of the top spot in 3A.
The Huskies improve to 3-0 with a 44-8 win over Aberdeen this past week to overtake previous No. 1 West Side, although both teams received three first-place votes and West Side won its game 40-8 over Marsh Valley.
Perhaps the most surprising move of the week was Sugar-Salem falling in 3A. The defending state champion dominated its first two games, but fell on the road to Wyoming 3A state champion Star Valley 24-7.
There were no changes in 5A as Rocky Mountain was the unanimous choice at the top. Kuna received all eight first-place votes in 4A to retain the top spot, with Hillcrest holding at fifth place. Skyline and Blackfoot received votes in 4A.
Snake River, at 3-0, remained in fifth place in 3A, while Lost Rivers held onto fifth in 1A Division 1.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 3
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Eagle 3-0 29 2
3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3
4. Highland 2-1 17 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 2-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Nampa 2-1 24 t3
3. Bishop Kelly 2-1 21 t3
4. Vallivue 2-1 16 2
t5. Hillcrest 2-1 7 5
t5. Middleton 2-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (3) 3-0 35 2
2. Sugar-Salem (5) 2-1 33 1
3. Weiser 3-0 15 —
t4. Timberlake 2-0 13 4
t4. Snake River 3-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 11.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (3) 3-0 35 2
2. West Side (3) 2-1 33 1
3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 2-0 24 t3
4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 11 —
t5. St. Maries 2-1 7 t3
t5. Declo 2-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 3-0 39 1
2. Valley 2-0 29 2
3. Prairie (1) 2-0 27 3
4. Wilder 3-0 11 4
5. Lost Rivers 2-0 9 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 2, Raft River 2, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 3-0 39 2
2. Kendrick (1) 3-0 30 3
3. Carey 2-1 25 1
4. Mullan 3-0 11 5
5. Garden Valley 1-2 9 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 5, Horseshoe Bend 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.