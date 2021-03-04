North Fremont began its two-time 2A title defense with a 53-44 win over West Side at Eagle High School Thursday.
West Side pulled ahead 11-10 after the first quarter and the two teams stayed close for the next two quarters. Then the Huskies dominated the fourth quarter 16-6.
Jordan Lenz led the Huskies with 24 points and blistering 8-for-13 shooting performance.
The Huskies are scheduled to play St. Maries at 5 p.m. Friday. A win in that game would give the Huskies their third straight state finals appearance.
NORTH FREMONT 53, WEST SIDE 44
North Fremont 10 9 18 16 — 53
West Side 11 9 18 6 — 44
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 24, Luke Hill 12, Max Palmer 13, Bronson Childs 4.
WEST SIDE — Brenton Noreen 2, Blaze Brown 4, Bryler Shurtliff 27, Easton Henderson 9, Ryan Lemmon 2.
- Koster Kennard
TETON 84, BONNERS FERRY 73: At Columbia High School, Teton earned a spot in the 3A state semifinals with a double-figure win over Bonners Ferry.
Luke Thompson posted 24 points (and 13 rebounds) and Jarom Heuseveldt tallied 23 for the Timberwolves, who logged 50 points in the paint.
Teton also created eight points of separation in the third quarter, which helped it create a lead as wide as 18. Bonners Ferry made a dent, but not deep enough.
Teton will play Marsh Valley at 5 p.m. Friday.
TETON 84, BONNERS FERRY 73
Bonners Ferry 16 17 14 26 — 73
Teton 22 16 22 24 — 84
BONNERS FERRY — Ridge Williams 21, Travis Petersen 6, Blake Rice 13, Charles Henslee 8, Hayden Stockton 6, Ethan Hubbard 6, Dillon Mai 2, Josh Beazer 3, Braeden Blackmore 8.
TETON — Hyrum Heuseveldt 6, Jarom Heuseveldt 23, Rhett Nelson 2, Xander Vontz 8, Braxton Hess 2, Connor Kunz 7, Luke Thompson 24, Reid Nelson 9, Alan Castro 3.