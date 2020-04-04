North Fremont's Jordan Lenz goes up for a shot.

North Fremont’s Jordan Lenz goes up for a shot earlier this season at a home game.

 Rand Hillman/ Standard Journal

North Fremont sophomore Jordan Lenz collected another honor for a historic season.

Lenz was named 2A All Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year as part of the Idaho Statesman's annual All Idaho Selections. His coach, Shannon Hill, was named 2A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Seven other local boys basketball players joined Lenz with All Idaho honors, and Sugar-Salem's Shawn Freeman was named 3A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

All-Idaho teams are selected by coaches. The Idaho Statesman collects the votes and publishes the final results for each classification.

5A boys

Player of the Year: Austin Bolt, Borah sr. forward

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Dennis, Borah

First team

Tanner Hayhurst, Eagle sr. guard

Colby Gennett, Post Falls sr.

Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain, sr. wing

Britton Berrett, Rigby sr. guard

Second team

Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain sr. wing

Isaac Dewberry, Borah sr. guard

Cooper Firth, Rocky Mountain sr. guard

Donovan Sanor, Meridian sr. guard

Caden McLean, Post Falls jr. guard

4A boys

Player of the Year: Ty Hyde, Preston sr. center

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston

First team

Tyler Robinett, Middleton, sr. forward

Johnny Radford, Wood River sr. point guard

Luke Smellie, Preston sr. point guard

Jace Whiting, Burley sr. guard

Second team

Sean Austin, Kuna jr. point guard

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls sr. forward

Kasen Karpenter, Minico sr. wing

Benny Kitchel, Moscow, jr. wing

Isaac Brown, Pocatello, sr. guard

3A boys

Player of the Year: Dawson Cummins, Kimberly sr. guard

Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem

First team

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem sr. point guard

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland jr. forward

Peyton Bair, Kimberly sr. forward

Graden Nearing, Kellogg sr. guard

Second team

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem jr. guard 

Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley jr. guard

Brant Etherington, Kimberly sr. guard

Colton Capps, Fruitland sr. guard

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem sr. forward

2A boys

Player of the Year: Jordan Lenz, soph. guard

Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

First team

Haydon Harmon, Cole Valley sr. forward

Isaac Frankman, West Side sr. center

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing jr. forward

Jordan Hess, North Fremont sr. guard

Second team

Eli Gibson, St. Maries, jr. guard

Bryler Shurtliff, West Side soph. forward

Trever Howe, Malad sr. guard

Caleb Fong, Melba sr. point guard

Brett Stancil, St. Maries jr. guard

1A Division I boys

Player of the Year: Paul Yenor, Ambrose sr. forward

Coach of the Year: Ken Sugarman, Ambrose

First team

Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch  sr. point guard

Titus Yearout, Lapwai, soph. guard

Connor Akins, Potlatch sr. forward

Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose, soph. point guard

Second team

Gage Stoddard, Grace, jr. guard

Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone jr. forward

AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai soph. center

Stockton Lloyd, Grace sr. point guard

Carter Bailey, Wallace jr. point guard

1A Division II boys

Player of the Year: Kenyon Spottedhorse, Lakeside, jr. point guard

Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside

First team

Covy Kelley, Garden Valley jr.

Talon Twoteeth, Lakeside, sr. guard

Trey Smith, Camas County sr. guard

James Bodily, North Gem jr. wing

Second team

Day Day Higgins, Lakeside jr. center

Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian sr. forward

Brady Power, Dietrich jr. guard

Michael Onaindia, Cascade sr. forward

Chase Green, Mackay jr. point guard

