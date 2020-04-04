North Fremont sophomore Jordan Lenz collected another honor for a historic season.
Lenz was named 2A All Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year as part of the Idaho Statesman's annual All Idaho Selections. His coach, Shannon Hill, was named 2A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Seven other local boys basketball players joined Lenz with All Idaho honors, and Sugar-Salem's Shawn Freeman was named 3A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
All-Idaho teams are selected by coaches. The Idaho Statesman collects the votes and publishes the final results for each classification.
5A boys
Player of the Year: Austin Bolt, Borah sr. forward
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Dennis, Borah
First team
Tanner Hayhurst, Eagle sr. guard
Colby Gennett, Post Falls sr.
Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain, sr. wing
Britton Berrett, Rigby sr. guard
Second team
Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain sr. wing
Isaac Dewberry, Borah sr. guard
Cooper Firth, Rocky Mountain sr. guard
Donovan Sanor, Meridian sr. guard
Caden McLean, Post Falls jr. guard
4A boys
Player of the Year: Ty Hyde, Preston sr. center
Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston
First team
Tyler Robinett, Middleton, sr. forward
Johnny Radford, Wood River sr. point guard
Luke Smellie, Preston sr. point guard
Jace Whiting, Burley sr. guard
Second team
Sean Austin, Kuna jr. point guard
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls sr. forward
Kasen Karpenter, Minico sr. wing
Benny Kitchel, Moscow, jr. wing
Isaac Brown, Pocatello, sr. guard
3A boys
Player of the Year: Dawson Cummins, Kimberly sr. guard
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
First team
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem sr. point guard
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland jr. forward
Peyton Bair, Kimberly sr. forward
Graden Nearing, Kellogg sr. guard
Second team
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem jr. guard
Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley jr. guard
Brant Etherington, Kimberly sr. guard
Colton Capps, Fruitland sr. guard
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem sr. forward
2A boys
Player of the Year: Jordan Lenz, soph. guard
Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
First team
Haydon Harmon, Cole Valley sr. forward
Isaac Frankman, West Side sr. center
Jacob Ankeny, Marsing jr. forward
Jordan Hess, North Fremont sr. guard
Second team
Eli Gibson, St. Maries, jr. guard
Bryler Shurtliff, West Side soph. forward
Trever Howe, Malad sr. guard
Caleb Fong, Melba sr. point guard
Brett Stancil, St. Maries jr. guard
1A Division I boys
Player of the Year: Paul Yenor, Ambrose sr. forward
Coach of the Year: Ken Sugarman, Ambrose
First team
Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch sr. point guard
Titus Yearout, Lapwai, soph. guard
Connor Akins, Potlatch sr. forward
Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose, soph. point guard
Second team
Gage Stoddard, Grace, jr. guard
Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone jr. forward
AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai soph. center
Stockton Lloyd, Grace sr. point guard
Carter Bailey, Wallace jr. point guard
1A Division II boys
Player of the Year: Kenyon Spottedhorse, Lakeside, jr. point guard
Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside
First team
Covy Kelley, Garden Valley jr.
Talon Twoteeth, Lakeside, sr. guard
Trey Smith, Camas County sr. guard
James Bodily, North Gem jr. wing
Second team
Day Day Higgins, Lakeside jr. center
Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian sr. forward
Brady Power, Dietrich jr. guard
Michael Onaindia, Cascade sr. forward
Chase Green, Mackay jr. point guard