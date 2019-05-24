THOMAS — Kyle Austin scored a last-second touchdown Friday to lift the North team over the South, 14-7 at Snake River High School in the East Idaho All-Star football game.
The Hillcrest quarterback scored a 1-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, capping a drive that started inside the North’s 20-yard line. Austin’s touchdown came after Sugar-Salem’s Gerohm Rihari intercepted Shelley quarterback Jake Wray, setting up the South’s game-winning drive with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Century’s Deshun Harwell tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter, pulling in a pass from Wray. The North scored the first points of the game on a rushing score from Austin.
Marsh Valley’s Tanner Branson had 2 sacks for the South, while teammate Carter Scott (Century) had one interception. Hillcrest’s Kanon Young had an interception for the North.
The South was represented by Century, Preston, Shelley, Marsh Valley, American Falls, Snake River, Firth, Aberdeen and Malad.
Rigby, Skyline, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Sugar-Salem, Teton, Ririe and North Fremont represented the North.