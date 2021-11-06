PROVO – On Friday, Idaho State’s “Prepare To Roar” fundraising campaign came to a close. By all accounts, it was a success. Hoping to raise a half a million dollars over 12 days, the Bengals reeled in almost $600,00 to benefit myriad athletic programs – more than double what the campaign racked up last year.
On Saturday, though, the Bengals football team managed to collect all of $500,000 in just four hours. All ISU had to do was play a BYU squad ranked 15th in the country, full of linemen who look like Terminator clones and one that features a 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back in Tyler Allgeier who entered Saturday as the third-leading rusher in college football.
The game went as you’d expect. The Cougars (8-2) jumped out to a seven-touchdown lead and eventually walked out of its final home game of the season with a 59-14 win over Idaho State (1-8).
“They could have come out and put 90 on us very easily,” ISU coach Rob Phenicie said, “but (BYU head coach Kalani Sitake) said in the newspaper, ‘You respect the game. You secure the Win. Then you move on.’ I know there’s probably a lot of people in the stands that thought they should have put 70 on us and he didn’t because he’s a class act.”
The Bengals have not had much to celebrate this season. They’ve lost eight of nine games, looked disjointed most of the year and seemingly regressed from the shortened spring season. This 2021 season has not sat well with most fans in Pocatello.
For a second, though, let’s look at the positives. And, yes, there are some. Plenty, actually. Harping on the final score or the stat differential is an exercise only for those who wish to feel miserable.
Saturday, despite the score, was fun for the Bengals. Idaho State played in one of the region’s coolest college football venues. Stationed below a slew of gorgeous peaks, Lavell Edwards Stadium is a gem – and more than 67,000 people packed into it on Saturday to watch Idaho State. Sure, they watched ISU lose but exposure is exposure and the Bengals can use as much as they can get.
“We were exposed all right,” Phenicie with a laugh. “I told the guys earlier in the week, ‘If you feel you were a group-of-five guy or a Power-5 recruit and didn’t get a scholarship, here’s your chance to prove it.’ Some guys went out there and did their thing.”
Two guys in particular: wide receiver Tanner Conner and quarterback Sagan Gronauer. Conner – the 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior – caught four passes for 81 yards and even drew the praise of Sitake during pregame warmups, Phenicie said. As for Gronauer, the freshman started in place of Hunter Hays and, considering the circumstances, was superb. He completed 56% of his passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and didn’t take a single sack.
Players remember performances like that. So, too, do the fans – and there was a small slice in the stadium’s northwest corner that waved and hollered and cheered as the Bengals ran out to the field ahead of the second half. Were most of them family members of the players? Probably. Were they buttered up by the free ice cream BYU handed them? Definitely. But they still cheered for ISU – and, even at Holt Arena, that hasn’t been a guarantee this season.
Then there’s the $500,000. What will it be used for? Who knows. But ISU getting a half a million in the midst of the financial burden brought about by COVID is surely more helpful than the athletic department could have hoped when it scheduled the game in May 2018.
“Our athletic department should greet us with a big party because we just supplemented a big portion of the budget by doing this game,” Phenicie said. “They should have a party for us when we pull up at 8:30 tonight saying thank you.”
OK, one more positive thing from Saturday. Perhaps the most important. No one was injured. That’s the biggest fear of these games, that the size differential of a program like BYU could leave multiple Bengals down on the grass.
“Yeah, we’re OK,” Phenicie said. “Whenever you play these Division I games and you play them late in the year when everyone is banged up a little bit, you’re always holding your breath.”
That means this one-game hiatus from Big Sky play should have a minimal impact on Idaho State’s final two games: at Cal Poly next Saturday and home against Idaho on Nov. 20. Both are winnable games. And the Bengals probably need to win both for the judgment and criticism on this season to change even slightly.
“As soon as I broke the team right there,” Phenicie said, “I said, ‘We’re on to Cal Poly.”