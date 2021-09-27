BOISE — Boise State avoided disaster on multiple plays last Saturday against Utah State thanks to the quickness and alertness of quarterback Hank Bachmeier while dealing with a number of errant snaps.
Center Donte Harrington twice snapped the ball before Bachmeier was ready and had two other snaps go so off-target that Bachmeier juggled the ball and nearly lost it. Several others were way high and forced Bachmeir to reach way over his head to grab them.
“Huge concern, definitely,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said Monday. “I would say when the game ended that was the first thing we talked about as an offensive staff. We have to get that fixed. Even going back to the UCF game and how many issues we had with that.
“We believe in Donte. He’s a guy that bleeds blue, and we’re going to work on his fundamentals and technique and get to the bottom of what’s going on with the snaps.”
Boise State (2-2) hosts Nevada (2-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez started six games last year at center and was the projected starter heading into camp. But he’s yet to play this season due to injury and it’s unknown when he will return.
Harrington, who is in his sixth season with the Broncos, had four career starts entering the season. He started one game at center last season when Holomalia-Gonzalez was out and made three starts at right guard in 2018.
“There were some very scary moments in the game,” head coach Andy Avalos said of the errant snaps. “Hank didn’t panic though and he handled some of those snaps. Obviously the ball was snapped when it wasn’t supposed to be snapped but there were some very inaccurate snaps as well.”
Avalos said it starts with his stance and footwork and said coaches will be working with Harrington this week to try and get him to be more consistent.
Boise State was at its own 1-yard line when a snap nearly went over Bachmeier’s head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Bachmeier was able to bat the high snap back down to himself before throwing a quick pass to Davis Koetter.
“That’s definitely something we’re going to work hard to get figured out this week because we can’t be dealing with those kinds of issues,” Plough said. “Hank made some tremendous plays and showed some tremendous composure in those situations.
“The one on our own 1-yard line is really a game-saving play when he caught the ball and got it to Davis. I thought that was one of the bigger plays of the game. We don’t want to be doing that consistently, so we have to get that fixed for sure.”
NO TESTING, VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR SATURDAY
Saturday’s game against Nevada will be business as usual for fans, with a full capacity crowd expected and no testing or vaccine requirements.
Students were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Oklahoma State game last week, and school president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in the announcement it was anticipated all fans would have the same requirements for the Nevada game.
But in a Friday evening news dump last week, the school announced no such measures would be put in place due to declining positivity rates on campus and the lack of available COVID-19 tests. Random sample testing will be done on some students, but all fans will be able to enter the stadium without showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
A release said Boise State was “prioritizing its capacity to test Idahoans who are symptomatic, at high risk of contracting COVID or have had a known exposure”.
Due to a vaccine passport order from Governor Brad Little, Boise State is not allowed to require only proof of vaccination to enter Albertsons Stadium. They would only be allowed to do that option if the negative test option was given. With not enough tests available to require it, the school had to remove the vaccine requirement, as well.
Boise State “will continue to reward those in compliance with our public health guidelines at our games.” Boise State gave away several prizes to random fans wearing masks including a one-year lease on a F150 Ford truck.
The athletic department is offering refunds to any fans with tickets who no longer wish to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRONCOS GET ANOTHER DAY GAME FOR ROAD TRIP TO BYU
Boise State will play a third consecutive day game in two weeks on Oct. 9 when it travels to play at BYU.
ESPN announced Monday that the game between the Broncos and Cougars will start at 1:30 p.m. a week from Saturday and air on either ESPN or ABC. The channel will be determined after this weekend’s games.
It will mark the third straight game to start at 1:30 p.m. or sooner for the Broncos. Last week’s road game at Utah State started at 10 a.m. and Saturday’s game against Nevada is at 1:30 p.m.
The Broncos haven’t had three consecutive day games since they had eight games start before 2 p.m. MT in 2012. That year included a pair of three-game stretches of 1:30 p.m. kickoffs.
It will be the first day game in the history of the Boise State-BYU series.
Boise State has lost two straight to BYU overall and three of the last four played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Boise State is just 2-3 all-time when playing at BYU.