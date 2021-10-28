BOISE — Stefan Cobbs rolls out of bed around 5:30 each morning and starts his day the same way — with a text message to fellow wide receiver Shea Whiting.
Needing to add more accountability amongst players amid a rare 3-4 start, the Boise State football team brought back the "Bronco Buddy" program recently. Each player has a buddy they are responsible for making sure is up early in the morning and ready to go for workouts or practice.
“I text him and make sure he’s good and he’ll hit me back,” Cobbs said. “We’ve done it before, but it’s kind of a new thing going on to make sure everybody is not just on time but ready to roll. When you wake up early you can be on time but not be mentally there. You want to be on time and also mentally there and ready to get up and work the best you can.”
Coach Andy Avalos has mentioned reestablishing the foundation in recent weeks and alluded after a loss to Air Force that the Broncos were dealing with off-the-field issues such as players being late for meetings.
That’s led to a renewed commitment in player-to-player communication and leadership the past few weeks to make sure everybody is on the same page and putting in the necessary work away from the field.
“It just means more when it’s player-to-player,” linebacker Zeke Noa said. “Our connection between each other, we talk about L.O.F — loving our family — so a simple text of ‘hey what’s up, good morning, are you up?’ We have early mornings so it’s important to make sure we are all up and focused.”
Noa said the linebackers have a group text message exchange each morning in which each player must respond.
“Every morning,” Noa said. “Every morning we text each other and see who is up and if nobody texts we call them. That shows it is important to keep everybody accountable.”
Players said they’ve noticed a big difference the past two weeks in the commitment level of the team. They hope that translates to the games starting with Saturday’s 5 p.m. road game at Colorado State.
“I think it will definitely show on the field,” Noa said.
COBBS ENJOYING SUCCESS
Cobbs, a redshirt junior wide receiver, is enjoying a breakout season. After recording just seven catches the past two seasons combined, Cobbs has 23 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers are second on the team despite him missing the Oklahoma State game due to an injury.
“I’m just trying to have fun,” Cobbs said. “It’s been pretty fun going out there with my teammates and doing what I can to help and contribute the best I can.”
Cobbs scored on an 81-yard punt return against UTEP, but he has mostly contributed at wide receiver. He had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Nevada and six catches for 83 yards and a score in the most recent game against Air Force.
“I’m definitely playing with a lot more confidence,” Cobbs said. “Being able to go out there and make plays, it boosts my moral. I always knew I could go out there and make plays, but when you put in the work and it shows up it does boost your confidence.
“My overall game is just a lot better. I’m trying to make bigger plays, run after the catch, going up and getting balls and just overall contributing more.”
BACHMEIER IMPACTED BY SHOOTING
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was personally impacted by Monday’s tragic mall shooting. His girlfriend, Jenna Vitamanti, was working at the Lululemon store in the mall at the time but made it out unharmed.
Bachmeier ended his media session with reporters on Tuesday by saying he had something to add.
“I just want to send my deepest condolences to everyone who was impacted and affected,” Bachmeier said. “It was very scary. I just want to say thank you to the first responders who were there. Personally, my girlfriend was working at the Lululemon at the time and it was very scary for myself and for her family. I’m just grateful for our first responders and I send my deepest condolences to anyone who was affected.”
NOA NOT THINKING ABOUT 2022
Noa said he hasn’t thought about whether or not he’ll be back in 2022. The senior linebacker, who is third on the team with 43 tackles, has an extra year of eligibility available next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the 2020 season.
“I haven’t,” Noa said. “Next year is next year. I’m focusing on now. This year hasn’t been as good as we wanted it to be so I’m just focusing on the now right now.”
APSEY TO MOUNTAIN WEST RIVAL
Former Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey has landed at San Diego State, where he was hired this week as an executive associate athletic director for development.
Apsey spent 21 years at Boise State over two stints, including as athletic director from 2015 to 2020 before president Dr. Marlene Tromp sought a change last October. He transitioned to a university-level fundraising position until his contract ran out, and the Broncos hired Jeramiah Dickey in January.
“This position here at San Diego State checked all the boxes for me and my family,” Apsey said in a news release. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”