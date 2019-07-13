The Idaho Falls Chukars tried to snap a three-game losing skid to Ogden on Saturday night, but not even Mother Nature could slow down the Raptors.
Ogden led 3-1 in the sixth inning before rain and thunder delayed the game and the Melaleuca Field grounds crew put the tarp on the field.
Games can be ruled final after five innings if umpires determine the field or the weather make it impossible to continue. After a delay, Saturday’s game was officially called just before 10 p.m. with the Raptors winning 3-1 and the Chukars’ losing streak reaching four. Idaho Falls (14-11) has now lost 10 of its past 11 games.
Ogden (21-6), which had scored 40 runs in the previous three games of the series, jumped out to a 3-0 advantage on Saturday, getting six hits off of Idaho Falls starter Bryar Johnson through 3 2/3 innings.
Michael Emodi’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth scored Brady McConnell to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Ogden’s Tre Todd opened the top of the sixth with a double, but the game was halted after that.
The Chukars’ homestand is scheduled to continue today when Orem visits Melaleuca Field at 4 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Nathan Webb for the Chukars and RHP Matt Leon for the Owlz.