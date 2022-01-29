Local figures skaters had a chance Saturday to participate in a clinic held by Olympian Gracie Gold and international medalist Geoffry Varner.
About two dozen skaters and parents showed up to Joe Marmo /Wayne Lehto ice rink in Tautphaus Park for the event.
Gold, a two-time U.S. national champion and 2014 Olympic team event bronze medalist, along with Varner, led the youngsters through a series of training drills and techniques.
“We just try to give them as much information and help as possible,” Gold said after a photoshoot with the group. “Hopefully a lot of that sticks, whether it’s training habits, technical advice or on-ice patters, training schedule ... we try to get as much in in a small time period.”
Gold said she started skating at 8 after a birthday party and then her progress just snowballed. She said she didn’t think about the Olympics until much later, but she competed in her first international event at 16 and was in the Olympics at 18.
Of course Olympic competition wasn’t the focus on Saturday. Gold travels to smaller venues in an effort to give everyone a chance to learn and enjoy skating. It was her first time in Idaho Falls.
“When I was younger I just focused on how much I loved skating and that’s the root of it,” she said.
The winter Olympics start Feb. 4.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000