SAN DIEGO — The game hadn’t even finished yet when the conversations on social media turned to the NCAA Tournament.
Are the Broncos still deserving of a spot in the Big Dance?
The Boise State men’s basketball team suffered a 62-58 loss at No. 22 San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, losing both games on the trip to the Aztecs.
The Broncos arrived in town in first place in the Mountain West standings, but they left Saturday evening in fourth. Hopes of winning the regular season title are gone — and any margin for error for the NCAA Tournament has evaporated as well.
Both games were close — the first one went into overtime on Thursday and Saturday’s was a one-point game with 16 seconds left — but in the end the Broncos headed back to Boise with two losses.
“That’s the hard part, you don’t get credit for a great effort or the heart they showed to play the way they did today,” Boise State coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Press. “It pains me because they wanted it so bad and when the shots don’t go in for them, we have a pretty tight team and they want to do it together.
“You come away from this trip, you squeeze it and squeeze it and get no lemonade in terms of wins. But we have good things ahead of us. It’s not ‘oh the season is over now, the world is crumbling.’”
Saturday started eerily similar to Thursday’s game — horrendous shooting and sloppy play from the Broncos. But instead of falling behind big and needing a big comeback to force overtime, the Broncos hung tough with solid defense and kept the score close.
They trailed by one point on four different occasions in the final 4:30, but were unable ever to tie the game or take the lead. San Diego State fouled with the Broncos trailing by three on two occasions in the final 10 seconds, keeping the visitors from attempting a game-tying 3-pointer.
Boise State (18-6, 14-5 MW) has what many believe is the most talented team in program history. But they appear right on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a Tuesday home game against Fresno State left ahead of the Mountain West Tournament.
“We shouldn’t get destroyed or punished,” Rice told the Idaho Press of losing road games in the final minutes to a top 25 team. “They will be top 20 now, and I think losing one in overtime and another in a one possession game shouldn’t destroy where you are.
“We have a great resume. We have two Quad 1 wins and we’ve done some good things. Sure it’s painful and sure we feel awful and we wanted to win a league championship, but we have lots of good things ahead of us I feel like.”
Boise State was in every major NCAA Tournament bracket projection prior to Saturday. They’ll find out soon if they remain there.
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Boise State, while center Mladen Armus added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Boise State shot just 35.2% from the field including a dismal 5 of 26 from 3-point range (19.2%). But the Broncos stayed in the game due to defense (San Diego State shot just 39.7%) and rebounding (Boise State won the battle on the glass 39-33 after getting beat by 14 on the boards Thursday).
“Our defense was terrific and I felt like we were getting some good looks too,” Rice said. “If just two more of those go in it changes everything. But the reason we were able to stay in that game was our defense and our rebounding — those two will give you a chance in the end.”
Boise State also was stung by 15 turnovers, which led to 14 San Diego State points.
“We had two crucial turnovers down the stretch that really hurt us,” Rice said. “Hats off to San Diego State. They are a really good team and we knew that and they are playing great right now.”
Leading scorer and Mountain West Player of the Year candidate Derrick Alston Jr. went just 2 for 12 from the floor, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and finished with seven points.
“When the best players are missing some shots, DA missed some shots he usually makes and it pains him because he wants to do it for his teammates,” Rice said. “He’s good enough to do it, but that’s college basketball and that’s what happens. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in for you.”
But because of that the Broncos are left to wonder about their NCAA Tournament future. Sure two close road losses against a Top 25 team shouldn’t hurt a team much, but no loss ever helps — especially late in the season.
Boise State finishes Mountain West play against Fresno State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MST on CBS Sports Network. The Mountain West Tournament is slated to start on March 10 — and the Broncos are looking at potentially being the No. 3 or No. 4 seed.
The Broncos likely could have cemented themselves into the 68-team March Madness field with one win in San Diego. Instead, despite two close losses, they likely still have plenty of work to do.
“Logically they shouldn’t overreact to two top-20 losses on the road and in the style we did it,” Rice said. “If you make one more shot you’re an NCAA Tournament team and you’re great, but if you miss one you’re nowhere near? I don’t get that logic. That doesn’t seem right.
“I think we showed we’re a very good team. We didn’t get the wins, but we’re a really good team and we’ll have some more opportunities ahead of us.”