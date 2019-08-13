At Orem, Utah, the Idaho Falls Chukars lost their second straight game, falling 3-1 to the Orem Owlz on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning with Rhett Aplin singling home a run for the Chukars and Johan Sala doing the same for the Owlz in the bottom of the inning.
Justin Kunz’s RBI single in the second put Orem (19-34, 6-9 second half) on top and the Chukars (26-26, 5-10) never recovered. They finished with six hits, with shortstop Brady McConnell finishing 2 for 4. Idaho Falls was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
Starter Grant Gambrell took the loss, giving up five hits and two runs in two innings.
The series continues today at 7:05 p.m. with probable starters LHP Anthony Veneziano for the Chukars and RHP Stiward Aquino for the Owlz.