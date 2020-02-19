A report from realtor.com corroborates what many have long suspected: Local real estate is increasingly catching the eye of out-of-state buyers.
The study looked at where online “traffic for active, for-sale properties” on the company’s website is coming from. The majority of clicks on Bonneville County properties were not by local residents. According to the study, 66.6% of American property viewers were from outside of Idaho and 0.6 % were from outside of the country. However, when broken down by individual county, Bonneville County was still where most views came from at 13.8%. Ada County was the second most interested county at 11%. Leading the out-of-state pack was Salt Lake County, Utah with 9.3%. Rounding out the top five counties outside of Bonneville were Los Angeles County, Calif. at 4.6%, Essex County, N.J. at 3.9 %, and King County, Wash., at 3.1%.
A second study took a closer look at metro areas, rather than counties. According to that study, 66.9% of American property viewers looking at Idaho Falls properties were from outside Idaho. The top five metro areas interested in Idaho Falls were Boise with 13.4% of views, Salt Lake City with 10.1% of views, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim with 6.3%, New York-Newark-New Jersey with 4.7%, and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue with 4%.
Realtor Eric Shippen with the Anderson Hicks Group was not surprised to see so much interest from prospective out-of-state buyers.
“In the last two to three years, we’ve seen a large influx of out-of-state buyers. For every 10 of my buyers, there’s probably five or six coming from out of state,” Shippen said.
Shippen listed California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington as the most common states he personally sees buyers coming from. Reasons given by his buyers for their move include quality of life, affordability and employment.
The Realtor also noticed differences in buyer attitudes.
“In-state buyers are like, ‘Wow, prices have really shot up.’ But out-of-state buyers don’t feel that way. They feel like they are getting more for their money than they would where they’re from,” Shippen said.
There also can be differences in buying styles between local vs. out-of-state property buyers.
“In-state buyers ask more questions and want to think about it a little more. Out-of-state buyers are less reluctant to make quick decisions,” Shippen said.