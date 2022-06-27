At Pincecrest Golf Course
4-man team results
Stokes, Scott Stokes, James Simmons, Scott Lords, Kaden 241, $325
Hipwell, Tek Hipwell, Scott Collins, John Stears, Mike 243, $260
Lloyd, Daniel Beddes, Layne Mathieu, Mike Dearden, Craig 245, $180
Konecny, Tyrone Larsen, Travis Hersh, Tom Jimenez, Art 245, $180
Tullos, Mike Empey, Terry Lott, Lon Orvin, kevin 247, $100
Kelly, Mike Safran, Phil Bouillon, Rick Bouillon, Riley 248, $70
A FLIGHT GROSS
Cole, Mark + Graff, Jason 132 $175.00
Quinn Detrick + Tony Moon 137 $53.33
Rote Chuensiri + Jordan Matosich 137 $53.33
A FLIGHT NET
Hipwell, Scott + Hipwell, Tek 120 $175.00
John Collins + Mike Stears 125 $102.50
Terry Empey + Mike Tullos 125 $102.50
Craig Dearden + Mike Mathieu 126 $53.33
B FLIGHT GROSS
Kaden Lords + Scott Simmons 141 $175.00
Tom Hersh + Art Jimenez 143 $110.00
B FLIGHT NET
Mike Kelly + Phil Safran 123 $175.00
Tyrone Konecny + Travis Larsen 124 $102.50
Layne Beddes + Daniel Lloyd 124 $102.50
Schwitzer, John + Smith, Kent 127 $50.00
Special Contest Winners $25 EACH
CTP Hole #7 Saturday Riley Bouillon
Long Putt #14 Saturday Kaden Lords
Long Drive Sunday $25 EACH
0-30 Quinn Detrick
31-45 Dylan Williams
46-60 Tony Moon
61-70 Mike Mathieu
71-79 Art Shively
80-Up Ralph Delgado
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.