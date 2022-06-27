At Pincecrest Golf Course

4-man team results

Stokes, Scott Stokes, James Simmons, Scott Lords, Kaden 241, $325

Hipwell, Tek Hipwell, Scott Collins, John Stears, Mike 243, $260

Lloyd, Daniel Beddes, Layne Mathieu, Mike Dearden, Craig 245, $180

Konecny, Tyrone Larsen, Travis Hersh, Tom Jimenez, Art 245, $180

Tullos, Mike Empey, Terry Lott, Lon Orvin, kevin 247, $100

Kelly, Mike Safran, Phil Bouillon, Rick Bouillon, Riley 248, $70

A FLIGHT GROSS 

Cole, Mark + Graff, Jason 132 $175.00

Quinn Detrick + Tony Moon 137 $53.33

Rote Chuensiri + Jordan Matosich 137 $53.33

A FLIGHT NET 

Hipwell, Scott + Hipwell, Tek 120 $175.00

John Collins + Mike Stears 125 $102.50

Terry Empey + Mike Tullos 125 $102.50

Craig Dearden + Mike Mathieu 126 $53.33

B FLIGHT GROSS 

Kaden Lords + Scott Simmons 141 $175.00

Tom Hersh + Art Jimenez 143 $110.00

B FLIGHT NET 

Mike Kelly + Phil Safran 123 $175.00

Tyrone Konecny + Travis Larsen 124 $102.50

Layne Beddes + Daniel Lloyd 124 $102.50

Schwitzer, John + Smith, Kent 127 $50.00

Special Contest Winners $25 EACH

CTP Hole #7 Saturday Riley Bouillon

Long Putt #14 Saturday Kaden Lords

Long Drive Sunday $25 EACH

0-30 Quinn Detrick

31-45 Dylan Williams

46-60 Tony Moon

61-70 Mike Mathieu

71-79 Art Shively

80-Up Ralph Delgado

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

