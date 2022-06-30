Missoula had 13 hits and broke open a close game in the middle innings on the way to a 9-2 win over the visiting Chukars on Wednesday night.
The PaddleHeads knocked out Idaho Falls starter Joe Slocum in the fourth inning and then held the Chukars to just two hits over the final six innings.
Calvin Estrada and Steve Barmakian each knocked in runs for the Chukars (18-11).
The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.