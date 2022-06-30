Chukars logo
Missoula had 13 hits and broke open a close game in the middle innings on the way to a 9-2 win over the visiting Chukars on Wednesday night.

The PaddleHeads knocked out Idaho Falls starter Joe Slocum in the fourth inning and then held the Chukars to just two hits over the final six innings.

Calvin Estrada and Steve Barmakian each knocked in runs for the Chukars (18-11).

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

