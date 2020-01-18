Panthers vs. Dragons
Jan. 18 at Wes Deist Aquatic Center
*Top 3 finishers only. DQs in top 3 are omitted*
MIXED 5-6 200Y MED.REL.:
1.Dragons A, (Sawyer Gilman, Dani Harris, Brooklyn Hall, Britton Pendlebury), 3:08.04; 2. Panthers C, (Brooklyn Shupe, Kalina Hagen, Tyson Brown, Brauer Herway), 3:26.84; 3. Panthers A, (Isaac Roth, Anika Johnson, Riley Clark, Aubri Undhjem), 4:04.17
MIXED 7-8 200Y MED.REL.:
1. Panthers B, (Connor Phippen, Adam Roth, Derek Riggs, Gavin Smith), 2:44.87; 2. Dragons D, (Brynn Hill, Tayla Ewell, Timberlie Widdison, Emily Steen),2:55.48; 3. Dragons C, (Abby Ivie, Ziah Bell, Catie Wilding, Presley Sainsbury), 3:16.54
GIRLS 5-6 50Y FREE:
1. Ewell, Amerie, Dragons 44.75; 2. Hendrix, Lia, Panthers 46.73; 3. Undhjem, Aubri, Panthers 57.18.
BOYS 5-6 50Y FREE:
1. Herway, Brauer, Panthers 39.56; 2. Kelly, Jace, Dragons 54.74; 3. Hutchings, Jaxon, Dragons 1:01.48
GIRLS 7-8 50Y FREE:
1. Heiner, Kate, Dragons 43.36; 2. Hutchings, Alexys, Dragons 50.69; 3. Reed, Katie, Panthers 52.65; 1. Stratton, Abigail, Dragons 34.81; 2. Kelly, Hallie, Dragons 34.86; 3. Ivie, Abby, Dragons 36.37.
BOYS 7-8 50Y FREE:
1. Snarr, Chance, Dragons 39.70; 2. Beattie, Noah, Dragons 49.85; 3. Sibbett, Hunter, Panthers 52.89.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y I.M.:
1. Bell, Vennis, Dragons 1:33.89; 2. Sheets, Rachel, Dragons 1:48.21.
BOYS 5-6 100Y I.M.:
1. Brown, Tyson, Panthers 1:47.40; 2. Anderson, Chaz, Panthers 1:51.07; 3. Clark, Riley, Panthers 1:56.83
GIRLS 7-8 100Y I.M.:
1. Zirker, Brynn, Dragons 1:27.99; 2. Shippen, Shay, Dragons 1:32.59; 3. Bell, Ziah, Dragons 1:36.33.
BOYS 7-8 100Y I.M.:
1. Roth, Adam, Panthers 1:22.80; 2. Johnson, Brock, Panthers 1:24.75; 3. Hammer, Bridger, Panthers 1:30.91
GIRLS 5-6 50Y BACK:
1. Hendrix, Lia, Panthers 50.89; 2. Ewell, Amerie, Dragons 51.90; 3. Hagen, Kalina, Panthers 54.53
BOYS 5-6 50Y BACK:
1. Zitzman, Case, Panthers 1:08.33; 2. Bird, James, Panthers 1:11.99; 3.Kelly, Jace, Dragons 1:13.62
GIRLS 7-8 50Y BACK:
1. Steen, Emily, Dragons 44.70; 2. Nichols, Katelyn, Panthers 45.95; 1 Bell, Fith, Dragons 42.52; 2. Ewell, Tayla, Dragons 45.28; 3. Widdison, Timberlie, Dragons 45.99
BOYS 7-8 50Y BACK:
1. Riggs, Derek, Panthers 48.10; 2. Briggs, Jake, Panthers 50.53; 3. Southwick, Tristan, Panthers 53.77.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y BREAST:
1. Hall, Brooklyn, Dragons 1:48.45; 2. Harris, Dani, Dragons 2:22.86; 3. Undhjem, Aubri, Panthers 2:32.25.
BOYS 5-6 100Y BREAST:
1. Pendlebury, Britton, Dragons 1:56.43; 2. Gilman, Sawyer, Dragons 2:01.15.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y BREAST:
1. Anderson, Aspen, Panthers 1:32.93; 2. Anderson, Kylee, Dragons 1:36.27; 3. Dixon, Charly, Panthers 1:47.57.
BOYS 7-8 100Y BREAST:
1. Roth, Adam, Panthers 1:30.71; 2. Phippen, Connor, Panthers 1:56.51.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y FREE
1. Bell, Vennis, Dragons 1:24.38; 2. Sheets, Rachel, Dragons 1:37.20; 3. Johnson, Anika, Panthers 2:03.01.
BOYS 5-6 100Y FREE:
1. Hansen, Max, Dragons 1:33.43; 2. Bird, James, Panthers 2:08.85.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y FREE:
1. Schmid, Emma, Panthers 1:30.85; 2. Wojnarowicz, Maeli, Panthers 1:36.18; 3. Haroldsen, Katie, Panthers 2:18.29; 1. Widdison, Timberlie, Dragons 1:31.77; 2. Gunderson, Hannah, Panthers 1:41.38; 3. Sainsbury, Presley, Dragons 1:57.
BOYS 7-8 100Y FREE:
1. Smith, Gavin, Panthers 1:08.35; 2. Johnson, Brock, Panthers 1:19.28; 3. Riggs, Derek, Panthers 1:25.35.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y FLY:
1. Hall, Brooklyn, Dragons 51.70; 2. Lish, Jasmyn, Dragons 1:03.95; 3. Harris, Dani, Dragons 1:08.94.
BOYS 5-6 50Y FLY:
1. Pendlebury, Britton, Dragons 42.86; 2. Gilman, Sawyer, Dragons 54.63,
GIRLS 7-8 50Y FLY:
1. Zirker, Brynn, Dragons 39.07; 2. Shippen, Shay, Dragons 39.64; 3. Anderson, Kylee, Dragons 42.56
BOYS 7-8 50Y FLY:
1. Collins, Porter, Dragons 57.62.
GIRLS 5-6 100Y BACK:
1. Ewell, Amerie, Dragons 1:47.37; 2. Sheets, Rachel, Dragons 1:48.59; 3. Walker, Talica, Dragons 2:46.53
BOYS 5-6 100Y BACK:
1. Herway, Brauer, Panthers 1:54.48; 2. Sollis, Isaac, Dragons 2:26.56; 3. Anderson, Carver, Dragons 3:03.11.
GIRLS 7-8 100Y BACK:
1. Stratton, Abigail, Dragons 1:28.99; 2. Zirker, Aubrie, Dragons 1:34.63; 3. Williams, Jennamarie, Panthers 1:35.15
BOYS 7-8 100Y BACK:
1. Smith, Gavin, Panthers 1:32.59; 2. Briggs, Jake, Panthers 1:54.73; 3. Kester, Quentin, Dragons 2:09.15.
GIRLS 5-6 50Y BREAST:
1. Hall, Brooklyn, Dragons 48.27; 2. Lish, Jasmyn, Dragons 1:16.07
BOYS 5-6 50Y BREAST:
1. Gilman, Sawyer, Dragons 57.02; 2. Clark, Riley, Panthers 1:04.78; 3. Hutchings, Jaxon, Dragons 1:26.64.
GIRLS 7-8 50Y BREAST:
1. Bell, Faith, Dragons 51.32; 2. Wilding, Catie, Dragons 53.80; 3. Schmid, Emma, Panthers 54.76
BOYS 7-8 50Y BREAST:
1. Jarnagin, Erik, Dragons 47.75; 2. Hammer, Bridger, Panthers 49.00; 3. Collins, Porter, Dragons 52.94
MIXED 5-6 200Y FREE REL:
1. Panthers C, (Chaz Anderson, Brauer Herway, Tyson Brown, Anika Johnson), 2:52.83; 2. Dragons A, (Vennis Bell, Amerie Ewell, Mollie Spencer, Jaxon Hutchings), 3:26.85; 3. Panthers A, (Case Zitzman, Kalina Hagen, Riley Clark, Lia Hendrix), 3:35.73
MIXED 7-8 200Y FREE REL:
1. Dragons A, (Porter Collins, Kysa Shippen, Faith Bell, Shay Shippen), 2:26.35; 2. Dragons B, (Emily Steen, Tayla Ewell, Sydney Hall, Kylee Anderson), 2:27.66; 3. Panthers B, (Charly Dixon, Aspen Anderson, Tristan Southwick, Connor Phippen), 2:28.98